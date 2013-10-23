China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
WASHINGTON Oct 23 With President Barack Obama's healthcare law marred by a shaky rollout, top administration officials including Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius will meet with insurance company chief executives on Wednesday, a White House official said.
The chief executives of WellPoint and Humana confirmed they would attend the meeting.
Obama on Tuesday turned to a trusted advisor to fix the glitch-plagued website that is central for the success of the president's signature health insurance plan, widely referred to as Obamacare.
The administration assigned a team of experts to diagnose and fix problems that have hindered consumers from using the website and drawn criticism and ridicule from Republicans opposed to the law.
WellPoint raised its 2013 membership and profit forecasts in part to reflect coming market changes under the Affordable Care Act, its chief executive, Joseph Swedish, said in a statement on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.