U.S. health insurers eye higher Obamacare profit margins

NEW YORK Jan 28 Top U.S. health insurers say
their businesses offering medical coverage under so-called
Obamacare are turning into profitable ventures and that they are
now aiming to be on par with other sought-after government
health programs.
Two of the biggest insurers now say they could see hitting
profit margins of near 5 percent for these individual plans
created under the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare,
as costs for new customers have remained manageable so far.
About 9.5 million people have signed up for these plans for
2015, the U.S. government said earlier this week.
Nearly 7 million received the coverage in 2014.
This puts the business closer to a profit margin that many
insurers earn on the government's Medicare Advantage health plan
for the elderly. Profit margins for running Medicaid plans for
the poor range around 3 percent.
One reason insurers are doing well is that medical cost
trends have become more predictable, making it easier for them
to price plans accurately, according to Dan Mendelson, CEO of
health consultancy Avalere Health.
"This is the fastest-growing segment of the business, and
it's profitable," Mendelson said, referring to Obamacare plans.
Another factor is that use of medical services by Obamacare
customers is likely becoming more stable as an initial burst of
pent-up demand starts to fade, said Vishnu Lekraj, of
Morningstar Research. He predicts the next wave of new Obamacare
customers will use medical services even less frequently.
EARLY CAUTION
When the new insurance plans created by President Barack
Obama's healthcare law launched in early 2014, Anthem Inc
was cautious about the near-term, saying only that it
believed it had priced its plans to be profitable. Aetna Inc
said it was losing money on the business.
Their largest rival, U.S. insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc
, limited its participation to a handful of states in the
first year, concerned over the costs of covering what many
predicted would be an older, sicker population of policy
holders.
Several insurers said they hoped their Obamacare business
would see profit margins of 3 to 5 percent, but only over the
longer term as enrollment increased from 7 million people in
2014 to a projected 25 million in 2018.
Now, the view looks different, with some early data showing
medical costs for people with Obamacare plans were not markedly
different from the broader U.S. population.
Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that profit margins on
its individual Obamacare exchange business were already near the
top of the 3 to 5 percent range that it has been targeting.
Last week, UnitedHealth Group said that it has planned for
an Obamacare profit margin of 1 to 2 percent for this year, but
that the end game is toward the top of a 3 to 5 percent range.
UnitedHealth has already expanded its Obamacare business,
offering coverage in nearly two dozen U.S. states in 2015, with
plans to expand further in 2016.
Aetna Chief Executive Mark Bertolini told investors recently
that the Obamacare exchange business was modestly profitable. It
reports fourth-quarter earnings next week.
