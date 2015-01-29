U.S. insurance regulators aim to improve consumer cybersecurity protections

Jan 29 The National Association of Insurance
Commissioners has created a cybersecurity task force to increase
protection of consumer information collected by insurers and
held by state insurance departments as well as to monitor the
cyber insurance market.
The NAIC is the group through which state insurance
regulators coordinate regulatory oversight for areas including
health, life, property and other types of insurance.
Cybersecurity has become a bigger issue for insurers this
year amid several high profile hacking incidents at retailers
such as Home Depot, Sony Corp and at one of the
nation's largest hospital chains, Community Health Systems Inc
.
The hospital incident was blamed on a cyber attack from
China and the healthcare sector, including its insurers, was put
on watch by the Federal Bureau of Investigation last year
against attacks. Insurers have a large amount of consumer
information which because of its breadth, can be more valuable
than a credit card when stolen.
Insurers also sell cyber insurance that can protect against
the costs associated with a data breach, as well as for business
interruptions and third-party costs.
Marsh & McLennan Companies general counsel Peter Beshar on
Wednesday testified to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland
Security & Governmental Affairs that there were $2 billion in
premiums written in cyber insurance in 2014. Industries with the
highest take-up rates of this insurance were in order
healthcare, education and hospitality and gaming.
