Cigna stays in Obamacare for now; Anthem reduces participation

| NEW YORK, June 21
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. healthcare insurer Cigna
Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to offer individual
coverage under Obamacare for now while rival Anthem Inc
announced it was shrinking its participation, amid uncertainty
over the fate of the government-subsidized program.
Wednesday was the deadline for insurers to submit to the
government their 2018 rates for individual plans sold on the
HealthCare.gov website set up by former President Barack Obama's
2010 healthcare restructuring.
Cigna said it was keeping the option to stay in the
seven states where it now sells plans, but that it would wait to
make a final decision on its participation depending on how
possible market changes shake out.
"We have worked very hard to be part of the solution here
even in the face of a lot of withdrawals in the marketplace.
We've stayed in in a focused way," Cigna Chief Executive Officer
David Cordani said in an interview after the company met with
investors. Cigna has about 350,000 members in individual plans.
"If you get the right collaborative relationships up and
running with physician groups and hospital groups like we have
in Missouri, you can generate a better result, not a stellar
result, but a better result," he said. Cordani said Cigna is
losing money on the plans.
President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans in Congress
have vowed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, often
called Obamacare, arguing the law had boosted the cost of
coverage and placed too much of a burden on businesses.
They have also threatened to cut off the subsidies that make
the plans affordable for many consumers as soon as this year.
The House of Representatives has passed a bill to gut Obamacare
and the Senate is expected to unveil its draft on Thursday.
Cigna's final decision on whether to continue participating
in Obamacare next year will be made before the government's late
September deadline after more is known about anticipated new
rules and regulations, Cordani said.
Meanwhile, Anthem said in a statement it would
mostly stop selling individual plans in Wisconsin and Indiana,
exiting the Obamacare exchanges altogether and cutting out sales
through brokers in all but one county in Wisconsin and five
counties in Indiana.
Anthem, the largest U.S. health insurer with Blue Cross Blue
Shield plans in 14 states including New York and California, had
already said it would leave the Obamacare-related market in all
but one county in Ohio. Other large health insurers have also
pulled out for 2018, including Aetna Inc and Humana Inc
"Planning and pricing for ACA-compliant health plans has
become increasingly difficult due to a shrinking and
deteriorating individual market, as well as continual changes
and uncertainty in federal operations," Anthem spokeswoman
Leslie Porras said.
Oscar Health, a small health insurer that has only been in a
handful of states, said it was boosting its participation in
Obamacare by adding plans in Tennessee and Ohio.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Paul Simao)