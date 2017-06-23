Health insurers says Senate bill's Medicaid cuts to hurt states

| NEW YORK, June 23
NEW YORK, June 23 Health insurers are concerned
about the U.S. Senate's plans to cut the Medicaid program for
the poor and the impact such a move would have on state
governments, the industry's largest lobbyist said on Friday.
Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Thursday unveiled a draft
bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly
known as Obamacare. The bill would replace its individual
insurance coverage with new subsidies and requirements and cut
federal funding for Medicaid.
Hospital groups came out against the bill on Thursday.
The legislation includes changes health insurers had been
seeking, including tens of billions of dollars to help stabilize
the individual insurance market during a transition year and the
ability to charge older members more.
But it repeals the individual mandate requiring people to
buy health insurance without creating incentives for Americans
to stay in their plans. In addition, the proposed changes to
Medicaid financing for people who were newly covered under
Obamacare and those in the standard Medicaid program are
dramatic. That program is jointly funded by the states and the
federal government.
"We're worried about the burden it creates for the states,"
Kristine Grow, spokeswoman at America's Health Insurance Plans
(AHIP), said on Friday. The lobbying group is waiting to see the
analysis of the bill's impact on spending and insurance coverage
from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, expected next
week.
AHIP represents Anthem Inc, one of the largest
sellers of health insurance on the Obamacare exchanges, and
Cigna Corp, among others. Anthem has decided to leave the
individual market in three of the 14 states where it sells Blue
Cross Blue Shield plans, while Cigna is still weighing its
decision.
Molina Healthcare Inc, which has more than 1 million
customers in Obamacare plans, said in a statement that dropping
the individual mandate with no replacement provision will lead
healthy people to forgo coverage and thus drive up premium
rates.
The U.S. House of Representatives' version of the Obamcare
repeal bill includes a provision in which customers must
maintain coverage or pay more, but Democrats argued that
conflicted with Republican President Donald Trump's promise to
keep the guaranteed insurance provision of Obamacare.
Molina also said that the bill's proposal to tie
cost-sharing subsidies to the lowest-level "bronze"-rated
healthcare plans will make coverage less affordable, not more,
by raising customers' out-of-pocket costs. Under Obamacare,
these subsidies are tied to the mid-range "silver"-rated plans.
