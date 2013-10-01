U.S. expects to fix Obamacare Internet problems within 'hours'

WASHINGTON Oct 1 Unexpectedly high Internet
traffic volumes spawned delays on the first day of operations
for federally operated Obamacare health insurance marketplaces,
but the problems would be resolved within hours, an official
said on Tuesday.
The official said the online system set up to serve
uninsured consumers in 36 U.S. states was functioning but that
slow speeds and problems loading pages were due to high volumes.
"We expect to resolve these issues in the coming hours," the
official said.
The Department of Health and Human Services issued a
statement saying more than 1 million people had visited the
system's website, HealthCare.gov, in the past day, sparking a
five-fold increase in Tuesday's volume.