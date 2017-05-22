UPDATE 4-Trump administration wants Obamacare subsidy case put on hold, again

(Adds Republican senator comment, paragraph 7)
By Lawrence Hurley and Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON May 22 The Trump administration
asked on Monday that a major federal court case weighing the
fate of the Obamacare cost-sharing subsidies be put on hold
again, leaving billions of dollars in payments to insurers up in
the air for 2017 and 2018.
In a joint filing with the U.S. House of Representatives
submitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit, the administration and Republican lawmakers
asked for a second 90-day extension.
The subsidies are available to low-income Americans who buy
individual health insurance on the exchanges created under the
2010 Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law, popularly known as Obamacare.
President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers want to
repeal and replace the law and are working on legislation to
overhaul it that would also secure the subsidy funding during a
transition period. But it is not clear if or when they will pass
it.
The two sides said they wanted more time because they were
discussing measures that would no longer require a judicial
decision, including the new healthcare legislation.
Insurers that are trying to set premium rates for insurance
plans to be sold in 2018 are running up against deadlines and
have repeatedly asked Congress to fund the subsidies during the
transition.
One Republican senator said on Monday that he believed the
money for the subsidies should be appropriated by Congress. "I
think we have to," Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana told
reporters outside the Senate. "We need to stabilize premiums, or
we're not going to have a market." He said he was speaking for
himself and not Republican leaders.
The legal case was filed by the Republican-led House against
the Obama administration to cut off the subsidy payments.
A lower court had ruled in favor of the lawmakers, saying
that Congress must appropriate the money for the subsidies and
that the government could not simply pay for them in the way it
does now.
Insurers and medical groups reiterated their view on Monday
after the court filing about continuing the payments, which
amount to about $7 billion this year and help low-income
consumers pay for out-of-pocket medical costs.
"Uncertainty is destabilizing the market and leading health
plans to raise their rates for 2018 to account for the political
risk brought on by Congress and the administration through a
protracted debate over the fate of these reimbursements,"
Margaret Murray, chief executive officer of the Association for
Community Affiliated Plans, said in a statement.
While the proposed legislation from the House would keep the
payments through 2019, Trump has said he could stop paying the
subsidies at any time. That has insurers concerned that the
monthly government payments could end and leave them exposed
financially.
Several insurers, including Aetna Inc and Humana Inc
, have already exited the Obamacare marketplace for 2018.
Credit Suisse analyst Scott Fidel said insurers such as Centene
Corp and Molina Healthcare Inc that focus on the
low-income families that qualify for the subsidies have the most
at risk. Centene shares closed down 1.4 percent at $74.02 and
Molina fell 0.8 percent to $66.84.
