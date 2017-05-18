UPDATE 3-Democratic attorneys general seek to intervene in Obamacare case

(Adds comment from Maryland attorney general)
By Dan Levine, Lawrence Hurley and Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON May 18 More than a
dozen Democratic attorneys general on Thursday sought to
intervene to defend a key part of the Obamacare healthcare law -
subsidy payments to insurance companies - which is under threat
in a court case.
The 16 attorneys general, led by California Attorney General
Xavier Becerra and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman,
filed a motion to intervene in the case pending in the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
The case, which dates back to the Obama administration, was
filed by the Republican-led House of Representatives against the
federal government in an effort to cut off subsidy payments to
insurers for the individual plans created by the Affordable Care
Act, often called Obamacare.
The subsidies payments help cover out-of-pocket medical
expenses for low-income Americans.
"The stakes are very high. In Maryland we have more than
400,000 people who depend on the Affordable Care Act to get
normal healthcare. It sounds alarming, but it's true: lives are
at stake," said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, who
signed on to the filing.
Trump has repeatedly threatened to withhold the payments to
insurers, which amount to about $7 billion this year, and
referred to them as a "bailout."
The attorneys general cited in the court filing Trump's own
words vowing to let Obamacare "explode" as part of the reasoning
for their intervention.
Trump has made it clear he views decisions on health
insurance for millions of Americans “as little more than
political bargaining chips," the court filing said. The
situation is extremely urgent, the Democratic officials argued,
because state insurance regulators are making critical choices
that will shape their insurance markets for the next year.
Several insurers, including Aetna and Humana
, have largely left the Obamacare exchanges, citing a
pool of patients who are sicker than expected and therefore more
expensive. Insurers have also repeatedly called on the Trump
administration to fund the cost-sharing subsidies.
Attorneys general and proponents of Obamacare have said the
threats to withhold the payments have already wreaked havoc in
the marketplaces and are part of the reason some healthcare
consumers have seen double-digit rate increases.
SIGNIFICANT OPPONENTS
Democratic attorneys general have emerged as significant
opponents to the Trump administration. They took a lead role to
successfully block Trump's executive orders restricting travel
from some Muslim-majority countries, and they are also resisting
efforts to roll back environmental regulations.
The attorney general from Kentucky, a deeply conservative
state, is among those Democrats joining the court filing even as
the state's Republican governor has pledged to rollback a
Medicaid expansion made possible by Obamacare.
In May 2016, a U.S. judge ruled in favor of the Republicans
in the subsidies case, finding that the Obama administration
needed explicit congressional approval. The Obama administration
appealed before Trump took office, leaving the new
administration to ponder how to proceed.
The appeals court put the litigation on hold after the
November presidential election at the request of the Republican
House lawmakers.
The motion to intervene may not be granted by the court. In
February, the same court rejected a similar motion filed by
Democratic attorneys general seeking to help defend the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau in a legal battle that could defang
the agency.
The litigation could become moot if Congress passes new
healthcare legislation to replace Obamacare. The House passed a
bill, called the American Health Care Act, earlier this month.
The Senate recently began writing its own version of the bill
but has warned it could take months to pass.
The Trump administration has taken action over the past
several months to undercut Obamacare through regulatory
authority. It backed off enforcing the individual mandate, which
requires everyone to purchase health insurance or else pay a
penalty, tightened enrollment in Obamacare markets and has
enabled people to sign up for insurance plans outside of
healthcare.gov, the flagship site of Obamacare that the Obama
administration heavily advertised.
