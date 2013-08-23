Demands to alter Obamacare persist even as launch nears

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 23 As the clock ticks down to the
launch of President Barack Obama's healthcare reform, hundreds
of businesses, unions and advocacy groups are still pushing to
win concessions on the far-reaching law.
Restaurants want to increase the number of hours that define
a full-time worker. Unionized electrical workers are seeking to
change the treatment of health plans offered by multiple
employers. Medical device companies hope to end a tax against
them even though they are already paying that tax.
Lobbyists face slim odds of getting any additional changes
to the law before Oct. 1, when millions of Americans will be
able to sign up for subsidized health insurance through online
exchanges in each state.
But there is an urgency to push for changes now, legislative
experts say, because it will become much harder to do so once
the law takes full effect in January. Lobbying may also give
these groups leverage in negotiations down the road.
"You can continue advocating for a change, and then you can
trade those chips later on for something else," said Dan
Mendelson, a former Clinton Administration health official who
is chief executive of advisory company Avalere Health. "The fact
that everybody knows they're unlikely to get anything will not
stop advocacy."
A Reuters review of lobbying records found that more than
500 companies, business groups, consumer advocates, unions and
other organizations weighed in on the Affordable Care Act during
the second quarter of this year.
A typical issue in Washington attracts 15 interest groups at
any one time, according to research by Beth Leech, a Rutgers
University political science professor who has written three
books about lobbying. At the height of political debate over the
law, just before Congress passed the legislation in March 2010,
more than 1,000 stakeholders lobbied on the bill.
"The Affordable Care Act, from beginning to end, has had an
extraordinary amount of lobbying," said Leech. "All these rules
are being made for the first time, so there's a great urgency to
have that first rule be a rule you like."
The National Health Council, which represents patients
diagnosed with chronic diseases, is fighting a government
decision to delay until 2015 a limit on out-of-pocket costs for
some consumers. According to the February ruling, Americans who
end up being covered by two different companies for medical and
pharmacy costs will have to meet maximum spending limits for
both, potentially doubling their costs.
To push the issue, the health council drafted a letter
signed by more than 100 patient groups objecting to the
government's plan. Advocates then argued their case on a July
conference call with representatives from three federal agencies
- Labor, Treasury, and Health and Human Services. The government
responded by saying the policy would stand.
"We understand that implementation of something this new,
this big is going to be difficult," said Marc Boutin, NHC
executive vice president, who wants to alleviate the
out-of-pocket burden by Jan. 1. "But we should not be creating
additional barriers to access."
CHANGES IN THE SERVICE OF SMOOTHER ENROLLMENT
Others hope the Obama administration will show greater
flexibility toward last-minute changes that would help the
government sign up millions of uninsured Americans in the law's
first year.
"We're in a homestretch just to get to Oct. 1 at this
point," said Krista Drobac, a policy adviser with law firm DLA
Piper's healthcare policy and regulatory group. "The changes
that you're going to see between now and then increase the
chances of a smooth open-enrollment period."
She cited an agreement announced late last month between the
U.S. government and eHealth Inc allowing the online
insurance broker to enroll individuals eligible for tax
subsidies in more than 30 states.
Some may have a tougher hill to climb. After more than three
years of trying to solicit changes through the administration,
the National Restaurant Association has turned to Congress to
alter the law's definition of a full-time worker to one who
works 40 hours a week, up from 30.
Starting in 2015, employers with more than 50 full-time
staff are required to provide health coverage or face a penalty.
Waiters, kitchen staff and other restaurant employees work
variable shifts that are difficult to track, while many
restaurants are already monitoring the 40-hour threshold that
triggers overtime payments, said Michelle Neblett, the NRA's
director of labor and workforce policy. The 30-hour threshold
would hurt the ability of employees to work flexible hours, she
said, as managers will grow skittish about costs.
Groups may win success by finding ways to avoid the
healthcare law's political quagmire altogether.
For instance, the medical device and health insurance
industries may seek relief from new taxes imposed by Obamacare
by lobbying on tax-reform proposals, arguing that the levies
they face have been decoupled from Obamacare. "It's strictly an
issue of corporate taxation," said J.C. Scott, chief lobbyist
for the Advanced Medical Technology Association.
Joan Alker, executive director of the Center for Children
and Families at the Georgetown University Health Policy
Institute, said her center has written more than 100 pages of
comments this year to influence new regulations. She recognizes
that the administration has likely closed the door on tweaking
rules.
"States really have to turn their attention to getting this
up and running," Alker said.