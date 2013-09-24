As ad war heats up, White House pushes to enroll millions in Obamacare

| WASHINGTON, Sept 24
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The White House on Tuesday
kicked off a six-month campaign to encourage millions of
Americans to sign up for health coverage under "Obamacare," an
effort in which the president and other political celebrities
promote the law's promise of subsidized health coverage.
But the massive public education campaign faces a long,
difficult slog to persuade nearly 3 million healthy young people
with low to moderate incomes to purchase private insurance. Many
of them live in conservative, Republican-led states where
opponents are spending millions of dollars to discourage
enrollment in Obamacare's new, online health insurance
marketplaces beginning Oct. 1.
In promoting his signature legislative achievement on
Tuesday, President Barack Obama sought to leverage his
popularity among young adults by joining former President Bill
Clinton - who also is popular with that age group - for a
"conversation" in New York about healthcare.
First lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden also
are joining the Obamacare campaign, with separate appearances
elsewhere. On Wednesday, former Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton - who as first lady two decades ago led an unsuccessful
attempt to revamp the U.S. healthcare system - will speak about
healthcare at the annual meeting of the Clinton Global
Initiative, her family's nonprofit foundation.
Next week, consumers in most states will begin to see more
social media promotions from the Obama administration, targeting
young adults in urban areas that are home to many of the
nation's estimated 47 million uninsured people, according to
senior administration officials.
The effort coincides with an expected $1 billion marketing
initiative from health insurers, hospitals and health systems,
as well as public outreach efforts by groups ranging from AARP,
churches and charities to the Walgreen and CVS
pharmacy chains, officials said.
"This is a Normandy invasion of the health system," said Uwe
Reinhardt, a healthcare economist at Princeton University.
"Eventually, lower-income people will be pleasantly surprised at
how little health insurance will cost them with the subsidies."
Administration officials are confident that the Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act's initial six-month
enrollment period, which runs through March 31, will meet its
target of extending coverage to 7 million uninsured people,
including 2.7 million adults aged 18-35 who are largely male and
black or Latino. An estimated 33 million uninsured Americans
could benefit from the program, officials say.
BIG SPENDING BY OBAMACARE FOES
The enrollment drive will have to overcome waves of ads from
Republican, conservative and business groups that say Obamacare
amounts to unwanted socialized medicine that will raise costs
for businesses, eliminate thousands of jobs and force some
people who already have health insurance to pay more for it.
Obamacare's critics already have launched a series of ads,
ranging from sarcastic to fear inspiring, that are aimed at
discouraging young adults from signing up.
Kantar Media's Campaign Media Analysis Group, which monitors
political advertising, says that more than $500 million has been
spent on Obamacare-related political advertising since the
program became law in 2010.
Anti-Obamacare ads have outnumbered supportive messages by
more than a 4-to-1 ratio, Kantar says. Analysts say the massive
spending by Obamacare foes has contributed to Obamacare's shaky
showing in recent opinion polls.
New Reuters/Ipsos polling data showed Tuesday that 46
percent of Americans disapproved of Obama's handling of the
healthcare overhaul, passed by Congress four years ago.
Up to now, disapproval rates have not reflected the views of
younger adults who could benefit from Obamacare. But over the
summer, Obamacare's foes began targeting two major demographic
targets for the administration: young people and women.
Generation Opportunity, a conservative group that appeals to
the young, has two "Creepy Uncle Sam" videos that picture young
Obamacare enrollees being confronted in a medical examination
room by a sinister-looking Uncle Sam. In one, a smiling Uncle
Sam startles a young woman during a gynecological exam.
"Don't let government play doctor," the video warns. "Opt
out of Obamacare."
The same group intends to hold anti-Obamacare events on 20
college campuses in the coming months.
Americans for Prosperity, another conservative group, has
spent millions on television ads in selected states that show
mothers and other women worrying about whether their healthcare
will suffer with the government "in the middle of things."
But opposition ads may have difficulty short-circuiting the
Obamacare campaign, which will rely heavily on alternative
channels such as the Spanish-language cable channel Univision,
African-American radio stations, and the social media Web sites
Facebook and Twitter.
Many of the administration's marketing targets are similar
to those in Obama's 2012 re-election campaign.
"The Obama campaign proved in 2012 that they could defy
everyone's expectations by turning out unexpectedly large
numbers of young people and Latinos. They're certainly justified
in feeling confident that they can do it again," said Elizabeth
Wilner of the Campaign Media Analysis Group.
The White House's biggest hurdle could be informing people
that benefits exist. Only about half of those who would gain
coverage know about the benefits, organizers say, adding that
most new enrollees may not sign up until 2014.
Others disagree, saying the rollout may do well in the 16
states that have their own healthcare marketplaces, including
California, but that things might not go as well in conservative
"Red" states such as Texas.
"California and Texas will look like different countries
where healthcare's concerned," said Robert Blendon, who tracks
the politics of healthcare at Harvard University.
"This is a local implementation issue," Blendon said. "It's
not a president, first lady, Joe Biden issue. But they don't
know what else to do, so they're going with the army they've
got, and that's what they know from elections."