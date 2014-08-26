UPDATE 2-U.S. names Connecticut official to lead federal Obamacare marketplace

(Adds details, background on exchange, analyst comment)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Aug 26 The Obama administration on
Tuesday named the head of Connecticut's state health exchange to
oversee the federal marketplace that provides subsidized private
health insurance to consumers in 36 states under Obamacare.
In a move that administration officials billed as an effort
to bring new accountability to the federal operation, Health and
Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell announced that Kevin
Counihan would oversee federal operations, as well as health
insurance regulation, in the new post of marketplace chief
executive officer.
His appointment comes less than a year after the botched
rollout of the federal marketplace enrollment portal,
HealthCare.gov, which crashed during its launch on Oct. 1, 2013,
plunging President Barack Obama's healthcare law into a
political crisis for months.
A federal technology rescue operation led by outside experts
eventually got the system working, allowing enrollment to
surpass expectations by topping 8 million people.
Many of the problems behind the disastrous launch were
attributed to lax management. White House allies on healthcare
reform, including the Center for American Progress think tank,
had pressed the administration to place the operation under a
single CEO before open enrollment for 2015 resumes on Nov. 15.
Counihan oversaw the successful launch of Connecticut's
health insurance exchange, Access Health CT, which was the first
state marketplace to surpass enrollment targets by signing up
nearly 260,000 people. Federal and state officials have credited
Counihan's leadership with helping to cut Connecticut's
uninsured rate to 4.0 percent, from 7.9 percent since 2012.
Connecticut was one of 14 states that chose to operate their
own health insurance marketplaces under the Affordable Care Act.
But some state-run operations, including those in Oregon and
Maryland, encountered major problems. Nine states have since
contacted Connecticut about using its technology, according to
officials.
"He ran one of the most successful exchanges by
understanding what could be done, and what could not be done, in
a very short time," said Topher Spiro, healthcare analyst at the
Center for American Progress.
Republicans in Congress, who have attacked the Obamacare
marketplace as a costly and unworkable government program, had
no immediate comment on the appointment.
About 85 percent of those who enrolled in private insurance
for 2014 qualified for federal subsidies to help pay for
coverage, according to officials.
"We are committed to instilling ongoing accountability for
reaching milestones, measuring results and ensuring a successful
open enrollment period," Burwell said in a statement issued by
the HHS.
Counihan will report to Marilyn Tavenner, administrator of
the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the lead federal
agency for Obamacare implementation.
The administration has also announced the creation of a new
chief technology officer post that would oversee the
HealthCare.gov website and report to Counihan.
On Tuesday, the agency announced that Tim Hughey, an
executive with Accenture PLC, the lead contractor for
HealthCare.gov, would fill the role of CTO through the next open
enrollment period, which ends Feb. 15, 2015. An official said
the administration is still looking for a permanent CTO.
