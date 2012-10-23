UPDATE 1-US administration agrees to ease in Medicare benefit rules

WASHINGTON Oct 23 The Obama administration has
agreed to relax Medicare's requirements for skilled nursing and
home health care, allowing beneficiaries to qualify for benefits
even if their conditions are not expected to improve, according
to court documents.
A proposed settlement of a national class-action lawsuit,
filed Oct. 16 in U.S. District Court in Vermont, says the
government will revise its Medicare manual to make benefits
available when care would only "maintain the patient's current
condition or ... prevent or slow further deterioration".
The new language would ensure broader availability of
Medicare coverage for skilled nursing, home health and
outpatient care and mark a significant departure from
longstanding practices that insist on evidence of medical
improvement to sustain coverage.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services, which oversees the Medicare program for the elderly
and disabled, said the proposed settlement "clarifies" existing
policy. "We expect no changes in access to services or costs,"
she said, while declining to elaborate.
Judith Stein, director of the nonprofit Center for Medicare
Advocacy that is lead counsel for beneficiaries, said the
settlement would cast aside a major barrier to care for
thousands with chronic or degenerative conditions from multiple
sclerosis and spinal cord injuries to Parkinson's, cerebral
palsy and Lou Gehrig's disease.
Without Medicare benefits, she said patients and their
families are often left to choose between the overwhelming cost
of nursing home care and the prospect of managing on their own.
"Very often, people go entirely without the care they need
or reduce it to an extent that's dangerous to them," Stein said.
She could not say how much additional spending the benefit
changes could mean for Medicare, which government forecasters
expect to top $590 billion this year. The program's financing is
among the main topics for deficit reduction talks that are
expected to resume in Congress after the Nov. 6 election.
It was not clear when the court would decide whether to
approve the agreement. The case was filed in January 2011.