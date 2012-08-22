US Medicare spending forecast reduced in new CBO analysis

* CBO lowers Medicare, Medicaid spending forecasts
* Analysts see lower spending on doctors, hospitals, drugs
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 Medicare, the popular
healthcare program for the elderly that both political parties
vow to rescue from financial ruin, will spend less money over
the coming decade than previously expected, U.S. analysts said
on Wednesday.
In a report on the U.S. economy and budget, the non-partisan
Congressional Budget Office reduced its spending forecasts for
Medicare by $19 billion for 2012 and by $169 billion over the
coming decade. Total Medicare spending is projected at $7.7
trillion over the decade.
The change reflects lower spending on doctors, hospitals and
prescription drugs than CBO forecast in March.
The reduction in overall spending comes despite CBO's
prediction of $136 billion more in payments to Medicare
healthcare providers than its previous estimate for the next 10
years, spurred by increased reimbursement rates.
Medicare, which provides benefits to nearly 50 million
elderly and disabled people, vaulted to the forefront of the
presidential election campaign after Republican Mitt Romney
chose Wisconsin congressman Paul Ryan as his running mate.
Analysts believe Medicare could now play a key role in the
outcome of the Nov. 6 elections.
It is a prime target for deficit reduction in part because
the retiring Baby Boom generation is swelling the program's
ranks and its costs tend to rise -- with overall healthcare
prices -- at rates above general inflation. The program, which
CBO expects to spend $550 billion this year, is classed as
"mandatory" spending, as opposed to discretionary, because the
government is legally obligated to pay for the claims of
beneficiaries.
Medicare faces a potential financial crisis in 2024, when
its trustees believe a government trust fund that helps pay for
hospital benefits will be exhausted. Wednesday's lower CBO
spending figures are not enough to forestall that event.
Ryan has proposed altering Medicare by converting its
offering of guaranteed health benefits into a voucher system
that would instead provide future beneficiaries with a fixed
payment for purchasing health coverage.
Obama's healthcare overhaul would retain the current
Medicare structure while reducing payment rates for healthcare
providers. It would also attempt innovations designed to move
the program away from its costly fee-for-service approach.
OPPOSITION FROM SENIORS
Senior citizens, who ordinarily favor Republicans and could
sway the outcome of the Nov. 6 election in several swing states
including Florida, oppose the Ryan plan by 55 percent to 24
percent, according a new Pew Research poll.
Medicare is at the center of intensifying partisan battle in
which Democrats accuse Romney and Ryan of wanting to "end
Medicare as we know it," while Republicans claim Democrats would
"cut" Medicare by hundreds of billions of dollars to finance
"Obamacare."
CBO also predicted that Medicare's sister program, Medicaid,
which provides health coverage to the poor, would also spend
less money -- $375 billion or 7 percent less than expected over
the coming decade, largely as the result of the Supreme Court's
June decision on President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law.
The court allowed states to opt out of an expansion of
Medicaid intended to extend health coverage to 16 million
uninsured poor people beginning in 2014.
CBO lowered its spending estimate by $288 billion to reflect
the likelihood that some states will either not participate in
the expansion or expand Medicaid coverage to lower levels than
authorized by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.