UPDATE 3-Govt payments for Medicare Advantage plans to rise in 2016

(Adds insurer and analyst comments)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, April 6 Payments to health insurers
operating Medicare Advantage plans for the elderly and disabled
will increase by 1.25 percent in 2016, the U.S. government said
on Monday, in response to expected growth in health spending.
The announcement, by a division of the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services, comes after the U.S. government
proposed a 0.95 percent cut in payments to insurers in February.
More than 16 million people are enrolled in these plans, in
which healthcare benefits are managed by private insurers,
including UnitedHealth Group Inc, Humana Inc and
Aetna Inc.
Each April the government announces reimbursement rates for
insurers. The information helps insurers determine how
profitable it will be to sell these plans, which optional
benefits to provide and in which regions and markets to compete.
Shares of Humana, which receives about two-thirds of its
revenue from Medicare Advantage plans, rose about 1 percent to
$180 in after hours trading. UnitedHealth, Aetna and Anthem Inc
were mostly unchanged.
The increase comes after many years of cuts to Medicare
Advantage payments, because of an overall decline in healthcare
spending and changes under the Affordable Care Act that seek to
align payments more closely with the government-run Medicare
fee-for-service program.
The increase is larger than expected, Leerink Partners
analyst Ana Gupte said, and bodes well for insurers that sell
these plans next year.
"2016 enrollment growth should be accelerated compared to
previous years," Gupte said.
Some insurers as well as the nation's largest insurer
lobbyist group, America's Health Insurance Plans, had warned the
government that any cuts would hurt the elderly.
"The final rate notice took a notable step to provide stable
funding for the Medicare Advantage program," AHIP President
Karen Ignagni said, adding, however, that the policy did not do
enough to protect chronically ill and vulnerable populations.
The increase for 2016 versus the decline announced in
February results from expectations of Medicare Advantage
spending growth of 4.2 percent, compared with the 1.7 percent
the government forecast in February.
The 4.2 percent growth reflects additional spending in 2014
and 2015, as well as higher expected outlays in 2016. The
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said higher spending
was due to hospitalizations, rural health clinics and federally
qualified health centers.
It also includes a 0.1 percent increase based on the
assumption that Congress will enact legislation raising Medicare
payments to doctors.
The government also said that it would move forward with
changes to how it pays insurers for patients who are sicker than
average. It will additionally leave the star ratings systems,
which rewards high-performing plans, as planned, and it will
tighten oversight of each plan's pharmacy network and provider
networks and directories.
The government policies affect each insurer differently,
said Ipsita Smolinski, an analyst with Washington, D.C.-based
research firm Capitol Street.
"All of these numbers are averages and the bottom line 2016
impact is going to vary by plan, by location, by star rating and
by coding practices," Smolinski said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)