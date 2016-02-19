U.S. gov't proposes 1.35 pct rise in 2017 Medicare Advantage payments

BRIEF-Freddie Mac to delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 19 The U.S. government on Friday said it was proposing an increase of 1.35 percent on average in payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage, which provides health benefits to more than 17 million elderly or disabled people.
The government described the increase in payments to health insurers that offer 2017 Medicare Advantage plans as being a combination of anticipated medical costs as well as changes in health plan quality bonus payments and payments for sicker-than-average customers.
UnitedHealth Group Inc, Aetna, and Anthem Inc, are among the insurers who offer these plans. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank "spoofed" the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates U.S. agricultural exports.