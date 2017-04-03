UPDATE 2-U.S. raises Medicare payments to insurers by 0.45 pct in 2018

(Adds insurer shares, details on the higher rate)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, April 3 The U.S. government on Monday
slightly improved its final payment rate for health insurers who
offer Medicare Advantage plans for older people and the
disabled, settling on an increase of 0.45 percent on average for
2018.
Medicare Advantage, an alternative to the standard
fee-for-service Medicare in which private insurers manage health
benefits, is the fastest growing form of government healthcare,
with enrollment of 18 million people last year.
While the outlook for other forms of U.S. government
healthcare uncertain under President Donald Trump, health
insurers are banking on Republicans embracing the use of
Medicare Advantage.
Each year the government sets out a target rate that it will
pay insurers, which then use the data to decide on coverage
areas and costs.
On Feb. 1, the government proposed an increase of 0.25
percent. The change in Monday's final rate reflects the
government's assessment that effective spending growth will be
slightly lower than it had originally targeted.
Insurers who provide these plans include WellCare Health
Plans Inc, Anthem Inc, Humana Inc,
UnitedHealth Group Inc and Aetna Inc. Shares in
the companies were little changed in extended trading.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a division
of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, also said
that it would be providing incentives to encourage organizations
to develop new plans with "innovative" provider network
arrangements.
The government announcement included a request from the
public on other changes it could make to improve the Medicare
and Medicare Part D programs.
Ipsita Smolinski, managing director at research firm Capitol
Street in Washington, said that the Trump administration wants
to simplify Medicare Advantage so that insurers do not have to
"jump through so many hoops."
That could mean changing the system of measurements used by
the government to pay insurers more or less depending on how
they are rated as well as other certification and audit
programs, she said.
Insurers still face uncertainty for 2018 over the health
insurance tax, she said. The Republican health plan that was
proposed by Congress would have eliminated the tax, currently on
hiatus, but the bill’s failure has put the tax back on the table
for 2018.
