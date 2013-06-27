Medicare patients do better taking drugs on time - study

| June 27
June 27 Americans on Medicare prescription drug
plans do a better job of taking their medicines on time compared
to other insured patients, and if more people followed their
lead, it could save billions of dollars in healthcare costs, a
report by CVS Caremark Corp concluded.
CVS, the drugstore chain and one of the largest U.S.
pharmacy benefits managers, gathered data on its customers who
get drugs via insurance plans, including Blue Cross Blue Shield,
employer-sponsored programs and the government's Medicare Part D
prescription plan for people 65 and older.
The study focused on four chronic conditions: diabetes, high
blood pressure, high cholesterol and depression. If the same
patients consistently took their medications, filling and
receiving prescriptions at least 80 percent of the time, the
savings could total around $7 billion a year, CVS found.
According to the report, half of patients who take medicines
for a wider range of chronic diseases stop taking them within a
year, raising healthcare costs by up to $290 billion.
With millions of Americans expected to sign up for health
insurance next year under the Affordable Care Act, increased
coverage could lead more patients to fill prescriptions and take
their medications consistently.
CVS studied the amount of drugs that patients had on hand
versus the amount they would need to adhere to their medication
plans over a specific period of time. Among its patients, 84
percent of those using Medicare Part D programs had the proper
level of medication on hand, compared with 81.3 percent of those
on employer plans and 76.4 percent of those on insurer-managed
health plans.
Medicare patients' age and insurance benefits contributed to
their higher adherence rates, said Dr. Niteesh Choudhry, an
associate professor at Harvard Medical School. Choudhry did not
participate in the report, released on Thursday, but does
research with CVS on medication adherence.
CVS Caremark runs the second-largest U.S. drugstore chain,
behind Walgreen Co, and the second-largest pharmacy
benefits management business, behind Express Scripts Holding Co
.