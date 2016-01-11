Medical device maker Medtronic to buy back up to $5 bln shares

Jan 11 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc said it planned to buy back shares worth up to $5 billion over the next couple of years.

The company said on Monday an internal reorganization in September had resulted in cash and cash equivalents of $9.3 billion, which would be used to fund the buyback and to repay debt.

Medtronic also raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted earnings forecast range to $4.36 per share from $4.33, keeping the higher end unchanged at $4.40.

The revision reflects the benefit of a research and development tax credit.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $4.38 per share for the year ending April, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Medtronic shares were down 1 percent at $72.99 in afternoon trading on Monday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)