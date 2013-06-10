CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-President Obama takes health pitch to California after rate row

(Corrects reference to eligibility for insurance subsidies in
paragraph eight, error also appeared in UPDATE 1)
By Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7 President Barack Obama
insisted on Friday his healthcare overhaul is already proving
worthwhile as he promoted the plan in California, where an
argument is raging over whether it is living up to its name as
the Affordable Care Act.
"If you're one of 6 million Californians or tens of millions
Americans who don't currently have health insurance, you'll soon
be able to buy quality, affordable care just like everybody
else," he said in San Jose, California.
A part of the 2010 law that requires insurers to spend 80
percent of premiums on healthcare or reimburse money to
consumers has prompted insurance companies to give rebates to
consumers of $45 million this year in California, he added.
"All of this is happening because of the Affordable Care
Act," Obama said.
Support for the reform in California, the nation's most
populous state, is seen as crucial to the success of Obama's
signature domestic policy when millions of uninsured Americans
are able to choose health plans beginning on Oct. 1.
At issue are prices for the new plans proposed by insurance
companies and made public late last month. Supporters of
"Obamacare" said the prices were lower than expected and hailed
them as an early sign of success, but opponents quickly took
issue and said they would make insurance more expensive than
what is currently on the market.
Obama said once California and other states who agreed to
participate have fully functional insurance marketplaces, this
system will offer consumers a choice of healthcare plans that
should drive costs down.
People with incomes up to twice the national poverty level
will benefit the most from government assistance, said Joseph
Antos, a health policy expert with the American Enterprise
Institute, a conservative think tank.
"It's going to be the ones further up who end up paying," he
said. "It's also the taxpayer who is going to end up picking up
the cost of the subsidies that are going to be offered
nationwide."
It may take months before Americans can fully gauge the
value of the plans they will be offered in October. The premium
rates figuring into the California argument are only
preliminary, while other details, such as the number of doctors
in each plan, are unknown.
With 6 million uninsured residents, California has been one
of the quickest states to develop its own health insurance
exchange. Healthcare advocates hope that as many as 1 million
uninsured Californians will sign up for the new plans in the
first year and lead other states to do the same.
"It's a large market and a positive media market for the
president," said Dan Mendelson, chief executive officer of
research firm Avalere Health. "He's going to get coverage when
he goes to California. And what they need to do right now is amp
up the visibility around implementation."
The federal government aims to enroll about 7 million
Americans in health insurance plans through the exchanges, a
senior administration official said in a briefing before the
speech.
Covered California, the California state exchange, said on
May 23 that it had given initial approval to 13 different
companies to sell plans, from big names like WellPoint Inc's
Anthem Blue Cross of California to smaller players such
as Health Net Inc and Molina Healthcare Inc.
Rates would be from 2 percent above to 29 percent below the
2013 average premium for small employer plans, according to
state exchange officials. The cost to a 40-year-old would be
between $40 to $300 per month for a midlevel plan, depending on
the person's income level and subsidies.
"Obviously, there is more work to do on affordability," said
Anthony Wright, executive director of consumer advocacy
coalition Health Access California. "Even in the best of
circumstances, health insurance isn't cheap."
RATE SHOCK
Billed as a success by the state and federal governments and
health economists when it was announced on May 23, the rates
have since come under fire. Healthcare policy expert and Forbes
commentator Avik Roy said that prices were in fact going up as
much as 146 percent for some people compared with those for
individual plans for sale now in California.
Insurance executives and Republicans also espoused this
"rate shock" argument, which had quieted down earlier last month
after low proposed premiums were released by a few other states,
including Washington, Oregon and Vermont.
Enrollment is essential for the success of the insurance
exchanges as the government seeks to get millions of Americans
to sign up and provide a diverse enough risk pool to make the
insurance competitive. The government will pay subsidies to
people who earn less than 400 percent of the federal poverty
level.
At least 2.6 million people on the exchanges need to be
young and healthy for the exchanges to succeed, the senior
administration official said.
In California, about 2.6 million people will have incomes
low enough to qualify for government subsidies and nearly half
of those individuals are Latino, the official said. Efforts are
now under way in the state through on-the-ground partnerships to
inform people about the exchanges.
"It's premature right now for people to be figuring out
whether they can afford this," said Linda Blumberg, health
economist at the Urban Institute.
Marketing for the new insurance plans in California and
other states running their own exchanges is due to take off in
July. Blumberg hopes that will be when information about the
benefits of these insurance products becomes clearer: that they
provide essential benefits like maternity coverage, that they
cannot deny customers based on preexisting conditions, and that
there is financial assistance.
Those and other changes under the health law, such as men
and women paying the same price on the exchange, are some of the
reasons why it is difficult to compare California's announced
prices for 2014 with currently available individual plans.
In addition, there are up to four tiers of health exchange
products under Obama's health law, starting with a minimum
amount of coverage set by the government and climbing higher.
"The policies are different - generally more comprehensive,"
said Gerald Kominski, director of the UCLA Center for Health
Policy Research. "They offer better coverage, less out-of-pocket
costs."
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer and Deena Beasley;
Editing by Michele Gershberg, Doina Chiacu)