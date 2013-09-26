Obama sharply critical of Republican opponents of healthcare law

| LARGO, Md., Sept 26
LARGO, Md., Sept 26 U.S. President Barack Obama
lashed out at Republican opponents of the healthcare law he
pioneered on Thursday ahead of a key deadline for enrollment and
vowed that he would stop attempts to get the program bogged down
in an ongoing budget stalemate.
In a feisty speech at a Washington-area college, Obama
defended the 2010 Affordable Care Act against Republican critics
who say it is an example of government gone too far.
"The Affordable Care Act is here to stay," he said.
He singled out for ridicule a Republican state lawmaker who
said the law is as destructive to personal liberty as the
Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, which required captured runaway
slaves to be sent back to their owners.
"Think about that: Affordable healthcare is worse than a law
that let slave owners get their runaway slaves back," Obama
said. "All of this would be funny if it wasn't so crazy."
The Affordable Care Act, Obama's signature achievement from
his first term, is still regarded skeptically by a majority of
Americans who worry that it will lead to higher healthcare costs
and cut jobs.
It faces a crucial test starting next Tuesday when Americans
begin enrolling in exchanges through which they will be able to
buy health insurance. Computer glitches are slowing the rollout
in areas such as Washington D.C., Colorado and Oregon.
"Like any product launch there are going to be some
glitches," Obama told a crowd of about 1,800 people at Prince
George's Community College.
His greater concern is preventing Obamacare from getting
ensnared in efforts by Republicans in Congress to defund it in
exchange for their agreement to approve spending measures to
keep the government running and extend the U.S. borrowing limit.
Obama faces two critical deadlines. The federal government
will be forced to shut down on Tuesday if a spending measure is
not approved, and will run out of money to pay its bills on Oct.
17 unless the debt ceiling is raised.
Obama said Republicans fear Americans will come to like the
healthcare law, saying their strategy is basically, "'We've got
to shut this thing down before people find out that they like
it.'"
"Don't you think that's a strange argument? And the closer we
get, the more desperate they get," he said.
Republican Representative Diane Black, citing what she
called multiple reports of increases in insurance premiums
resulting from the law, criticized Obama for pushing Americans
to "sign up for this train wreck when there are so many problems
resulting from the law."
"Anyone reading the news knows that this law is not
workable, and time is running short for the president to work
with Congress to help shield the American people from this
impending disaster," she said.