Obama says enough people signed up to make U.S. healthcare law work

| WASHINGTON, March 14
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Barack Obama,
aiming to allay concerns about the viability of his signature
healthcare law, said on Friday enough people have enrolled to
make its insurance marketplaces stable.
"Well, at this point, enough people are signing up that the
Affordable Care Act is going to work," Obama said in an
interview with the medical website WebMD. "The
insurance companies will continue to offer these plans."
The Obama administration is mounting an enrollment drive
aimed at adults aged 18 to 34, whose participation in the
marketplaces is vital to the success of the Patient Protection
and Affordable Care Act. In his latest bid to persuade people to
enroll before a March 31 deadline for 2014 coverage, Obama found
himself on the defensive, noting for example that some enrollees
might have to change doctors.
"For the average person, many folks who don't have health
insurance initially, they're going to have to make some choices.
And they might end up having to switch doctors, in part because
they're saving money," said Obama. That was a change from his
assurance to Americans in 2009, when he was trying to get the
law passed, that "if you like the doctor you have, you can keep
your doctor."
The WebMD interview was part of Obama's recent push to reach
people beyond traditional media. On Tuesday he made a direct
appeal to the youthful audience of comedy website Funny or Die
by appearing on its talk show parody, hosted by comedian Zach
Galifianakis.
The Obama administration is targeting younger Americans
because they are cheaper to insure and can compensate for older
policy holders who have been able to obtain affordable insurance
due to the law, known as Obamacare.
In his WebMD session, Obama did not answer directly when
asked whether private insurance companies were "sabotaging" the
healthcare law and whether the country would be "better off
taking them out of national healthcare altogether."
"Well, you know, this is an important debate," the president
said, adding that "there are some terrific insurance plans out
there" but that some private insurers "don't do a great job."
"There are pluses and minuses with having a private
insurance system," Obama said.
Obama also acknowledged public skepticism in the healthcare
law and its "inexcusable" and glitchy first month of online
enrollment in October. Obama said the HealthCare.Gov website was
"fixed fairly rapidly" and now "works pretty darn well."
"The number of people who have signed up is already large
enough that I'm confident the program will be stable," Obama
said. "But we look forward to seeing more and more people take
advantage of it, as some of the politics of the thing get
drained away, as people start feeling more confident about the
website."
His administration said on Tuesday that 4.2 million people
have signed up for private health insurance under the law and
that total enrollment could surpass a forecast of 6 million by
the end of March.