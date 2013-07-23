YOUR MONEY-Better healthcare for less money, if you can find it

| NEW YORK, July 23
NEW YORK, July 23 Consumers intrigued by the new
model of accountable healthcare - which promises
better-coordinated care that could save lots of money - are
going to have to actively seek out participating providers.
A tenet of accountable care is better quality: doctors are
paid to keep patients healthy, rather than for treating them
when they are sick. Some programs even penalize providers for
too many hospitalizations or not keeping overall costs down.
The changes are being driven by the Affordable Care Act,
otherwise known as Obamacare, which calls for experimentation in
cost-cutting for Medicare.
The narrowest definition of an accountable care organization
is one that is on a list of about 250 officially participating
in a Medicare pilot program. But not all are at the same stage
of implementation, and there is also a growing list of others
adopting the model.
What it means for patients is that they have one caregiver
looking out for them.
The difference from seeing a doctor on a traditional
fee-for-service plan was immediately apparent to Dennis
Chitwood, a 71-year-old, retired salesman who lives in St.
Louis. His current insurer, Essence Healthcare, a Medicare
Advantage service provider, is an independent accountable care
organization.
The first thing Chitwood noticed was that his doctor spends
more time with him during appointments, and readily handed over
his email address and cell phone number.
"It's like having a personal trainer or coach," says
Chitwood. "Nothing seems to be too small for him to talk about."
The number of consumers touched in some way by accountable
care models adds up to 43 million, or about 14 percent of the
market right now, according to Niyum Gandhi, an associate
partner at consulting firm Oliver Wyman. Some 230 ACOs operate
under Medicare's Shared Saving Program, and 32 were in its
experimental Pioneer program launched last year. The number
continuing to the second year is in flux.
There are also some 50 to 60 are publicly-announced private
groups, and dozens of others that follow similar methods but
don't necessarily align themselves with any formal program.
Overall, there were 449 ACOs and ACO-like entities in March,
which is up from about 10 in 2010, according David Muhlestein,
director of research for consulting firm Leavitt Partners.
MODEL NUMBERS
There is no easy way for consumers to identify accountable
care groups - even the experts have a tough time tracking them -
but there are a few questions you can ask to discover where your
caregiver falls on the spectrum.
Find out if your primary care doctor is going to be
responsible in some way for your overall care, either by meeting
shared savings goals or quality benchmarks. Seek out a doctor
who has a stake in keeping you healthy and who is going to
shepherd you through the healthcare system, Muhlestein says.
Another marker to look for is accreditation by the National
Committee for Quality Assurance, an independent non-profit group
that certifies healthcare organizations. But this is not
widespread, Gandhi says.
The best of today's accountable care models have changed
their way of doing business and take extra steps to monitor
patients and provide preventive care. For instance, CareMore, a
California-based system now owned by WellPoint Inc,
monitors the weight of patients who might suffer from congestive
heart failure via wireless scales.
At the other end of the spectrum are those accountable
healthcare organizations that have just altered their payments
to insurance companies or the government.
COST SAVINGS
The attention Chitwood's doctor now provides has translated
into fewer office visits because he can get a lot of his
concerns answered via email - and hence fewer copays. He says
his health is being managed better overall, meaning fewer
illnesses.
But how much money accountable care efforts save nationally
is harder to determine. First-year results of the Pioneer
program released last week showed 13 of the 32 participants
reported costs savings of $87.6 million in 2012, and two
reported losses, while the remainder basically broke even.
Consumers may not see any direct cost savings at first, says
Muhlestein, because it will take years for insurance companies
and the government to pass along savings via lower premiums.
Yet, there is some evidence that just encouraging more
active patient involvement lowers their costs. Studies by Judith
Hibbard, a professor of health policy at the University of
Oregon, show that patients who are actively engaged in their own
care have achieved costs savings of 8 to 21 percent.
Jim Hansen, vice president of the Accountable Delivery
System Institute of Lumeris, which provides the technological
backbone for Essence Healthcare (and is owned by the same
private holding company Essence Group Holdings Corp), says that
the groups with which he deals are considering incentives and
bonuses like gift cards for patients who make cost-saving
decisions.