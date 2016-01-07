U.S. says 11.3 mln Americans have signed up for 2016 Obamacare plans

NEW YORK Jan 7 About 11.3 million Americans
have signed up so far for individual health insurance in 2016
through HealthCare.gov and the state-based exchanges, the U.S.
government said on Thursday.
Enrollment for these plans, which were created under the
Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, closes on Jan. 31.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said that
total included about 4 million people under age 35.
U.S. health insurers, including UnitedHealth Group Inc
, have said that they are losing money on the exchanges
because many of their patients are older or have high medical
costs. Younger people are desirable customers because they tend
to have fewer medical expenses and help balance costs.
Higher membership also helps insurers manage costs and risk.
The government said late last year that it expects about 10
million people to be enrolled in Obamacare plans at the end of
2016.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer, editing by G Crosse)