Obamacare insurance sign-ups higher vs last year -U.S. govt

NEW YORK Nov 30 About 2.1 million consumers
have signed up for Obamacare plans in the first four weeks of
enrollment for 2017, an increase from a year ago, the U.S.
government said on Wednesday.
The sign-ups on HealthCare.gov, which began on Nov. 1 and
close at the end of January, were 167,000 more than in the
year-ago period, the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services' Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a
statement.
President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to overturn
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, the
Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, which provides
these plans.
The health agency has said it expects more than 13 million
sign-ups during the initial three-month enrollment period. It
sells plans for 39 states on the HealthCare.gov website and the
remaining states have their own websites to sell the plans,
which offer income-based subsidies to lower monthly premiums.
Several large insurers have withdrawn from the exchanges for
2017, saying they are losing too much money.
