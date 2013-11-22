版本:
BRIEF-Deadline for Jan. 1, 2014 coverage under Obamacare extended to Dec. 23: US official

Nov 22 * Deadline for 2014 Obamacare coverage extended to December 23 from December 15: US official * Obamacare website will be able to handle 50,000 simultaneous users by end of

November: US official * US official says optimistic website will be working smoothly by end of

November
