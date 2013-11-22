BRIEF-Deadline for Jan. 1, 2014 coverage under Obamacare extended to Dec. 23: US official

UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Nov 22 * Deadline for 2014 Obamacare coverage extended to December 23 from December 15: US official * Obamacare website will be able to handle 50,000 simultaneous users by end of
November: US official * US official says optimistic website will be working smoothly by end of
November
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.