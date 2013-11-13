UPDATE 1-Obama tech chief to testify in Congress about healthcare website

By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Nov 12 A top White House technology
adviser will testify at a congressional hearing on Wednesday
about the troubled launch of the website at the heart of
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform despite the
administration's assertions that he was too busy.
The White House confirmed late on Tuesday that Todd Park,
its chief technology officer, would comply with a subpoena to
testify at a hearing of the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives Oversight Committee.
The White House had asked to delay the hearing until
December, saying that Park was too busy helping to fix the
HealthCare.gov website, which Obama has vowed will be working
smoothly for most people by the end of the month.
Technical problems with the website since its Oct. 1 rollout
have prevented many Americans from enrolling in the health
exchanges set up under the 2010 healthcare law, also known as
Obamacare.
"The partisan subpoena issued by House Republicans on Friday
was an unfortunate and unnecessary step since we made clear
several times that Todd Park is willing to testify," said Rick
Weiss, a spokesman for the White House Office of Science and
Technology Policy.
"It wasn't a question of if, it was a question of when,"
Weiss said.
Park was a successful healthcare IT developer before he
joined the Obama administration, steering Athenahealth
through a blockbuster IPO, and helping start another company,
Castlight, which provides data on healthcare costs.
A sought-after speaker at IT conferences, Park is popular
within the technology community. More than 1,200 allies signed a
petition at lettoddwork.org calling on Darrell Issa, the
Republican committee chairman, to postpone Park's testimony.
"No matter what side of the aisle you sit on, Todd is one of
the good guys. Let him do his job," the petition said.
Park, 40, helped build the original HealthCare.gov website
in 2010 when he was chief technology officer at the Department
of Health and Human Services. At the time, the website provided
information about public and private insurance programs, sorted
by zip code.
Also slated to testify are Steven VanRoekel, the chief
information officer at the White House budget office, Henry
Chao, the deputy chief information officer at the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Frank Baitman, chief
information officer for HHS.