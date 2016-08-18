U.S. health agency weighs rules on outside payments for Obamacare

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 18 A U.S. government health agency
on Thursday said that it was considering new rules to prevent
healthcare providers or related groups from steering patients
into Obamacare individual insurance plans instead of Medicare or
Medicaid in order to receive higher payments for medical
services.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday
said it is seeking public comment and considering rules
including prohibiting or limiting premium payments or
cost-sharing for the individual marketplace plans, monetary
penalties and limits on such payments.
It also sent a letter to dialysis centers that are part of
Medicare informing them of these plans.
"It is improper to influence people away from Medicare or
Medicaid coverage for the purpose of financial gain," Shantanu
Agrawal, CMS Deputy Administrator and Director of the Center for
Program Integrity, said in a statement.
Three of the largest U.S. health insurers have raised the
issue of third-party payments in recent months, including
UnitedHealth Group Inc, Anthem Inc and Aetna
Inc.
UnitedHealth and Aetna have decided in 2017 to largely exit
the government-run online marketplaces that sell these
subsidized plans created under President Barack Obama's national
healthcare reform law.
Under Obamacare, individual plans offered by the insurers
generally pay doctors and other medical groups more than
Medicare and Medicaid for their medical services and may cover
different drugs and procedures.
UnitedHealth filed a lawsuit against American Renal
Associates Holdings earlier this summer that has to do
with payments for dialysis through its exchange plans.
Aetna said during an Aug. 2 conference call with investors
that third-party payers steering patients to the individual
market had contributed to an unhealthy mix of customers in its
individual plans sold on the exchanges.
