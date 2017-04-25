Government costs could rise $2.3 bln without Obamacare payments -study

WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. government's costs
could increase by $2.3 billion in 2018 if Congress and President
Donald Trump decide not to fund Obamacare-related payments to
health insurers, according to a study released Tuesday by the
Kaiser Family Foundation.
The payments amount to about $7 billion in fiscal year 2017
and help cover out-of-pocket medical costs for low-income
Americans who purchase insurance on the individual insurance
exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act, often called
Obamacare.
Trump has threatened to withhold the payments to force
Democrats to the negotiating table on a healthcare bill to
replace Obamacare.
He has also said he will fund the subsidies if Democrats
agree to funding for his proposed border wall with Mexico as
part of efforts to pass a government funding bill this week and
avert a shutdown. Democrats have rejected the conditional offer.
If no deal is made, parts of the federal government will
shut down at 12:01 am (0401 GMT) on Saturday.
The payments are the subject of a pending Republican lawsuit
that was appealed by the Obama administration and put on hold
when Trump took office.
The government could save $10 billion by revoking the
payments, Kaiser said. But insurers that remain in the market
would have to hike premiums nearly 20 percent to cover their
losses, Kaiser found, so the government would have to spend
$12.3 billion on tax credits to help pay for Americans' premium
costs - a net increase of 23 percent on federal spending on
marketplace subsidies.
The projection assumes that insurers remain in the
marketplace next year. Health policy experts have said without
the payments, many insurers could not afford to stay in the
market and will likely exit, which would leave some U.S.
counties without an insurer.
Aetna, UnitedHealth Group Inc and Humana
have already exited most state exchanges for 2017 and
said they will do so next year as well.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Edited by Caroline Humer and
Mary Milliken)