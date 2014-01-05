FEATURE-Health reform's grand experiment: Will it play in Peoria?

| PEORIA, Ill.
PEORIA, Ill. Jan 5 By all accounts, Sandy
Wright of Mackinaw, Illinois, is a challenging patient. The
spunky 69-year-old with a rare autoimmune disease has been in
the hospital more than a dozen times since she was first
diagnosed in 1997.
"You name it, I've had it," Wright says. "I'm a very hard
case."
Now, patients like Wright are at the forefront of an
experiment, under way in Peoria, Illinois, and hundreds of other
U.S. cities, that could transform the way doctors, nurses and
hospitals deliver care to patients. Amid the barrage of
criticism over the rollout of Obamacare, groups known as
Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) are quietly going about
the business of testing the potential for healthcare reform.
The efforts, born of President Barack Obama's Affordable
Care Act, are part of the biggest experiment yet to fix the
costly and error-plagued U.S. healthcare system. The new models
of care, which encourage providers to form networks to
coordinate care and cut costs, involve close monitoring of the
sickest patients to address budding health problems before they
cause a costly trip to the emergency room or an extended
hospital stay. Providers that succeed in keeping patients
healthy and cutting costs are rewarded with a portion of the
savings.
In Peoria, a city of 116,000 that is often seen as the
archetypal middle American community, two hospital systems - OSF
Healthcare and UnityPoint Health - are taking on the challenge.
Progress so far is largely anecdotal, but early data showing
declines in readmissions and emergency room visits offers a
tantalizing glimpse into the potential for reform. Still, there
are no guarantees that the savings will exceed the costs.
OSF is in its second year of participating in the federal
Pioneer Accountable Care Organization, a pilot program involving
32 hospital systems across the country that aims to improve
quality while cutting costs in the government's Medicare
insurance program for the elderly.
The program rewards doctors and medical centers that show
gains on 33 measures of quality, including routine cancer and
depression screenings, while still managing to cut overall
costs. In its first year, 13 hospitals reported savings. OSF was
not one of them, but it came close.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has not
allowed providers to disclose their full first-year results, but
Tara Canty, chief operations officer of OSF's Accountable Care
Organization, said the hospital system saw a 30 percent drop in
emergency room admissions and a 20 percent drop in inpatient
stays among Medicare participants.
Canty sees the first two years as a learning process but
says she will be "upset personally" if OSF is not achieving
savings by year three.
Dr. Keith Knepp, chief information officer at UnityPoint
Health-Methodist, says reforms are needed, but he sometimes
finds it hard to stay optimistic. "Will there be reimbursement
to reward the improved quality, or will we spend more money to
take in less?"
Success may depend on controlling costs among high-use
patients like Wright. She is among the 5 percent of OSF patients
who consumes more than 50 percent of the care delivered by the
system.
FOCUS ON THE 5 PERCENT
Wright spends most of her days in her tidy home in Mackinaw,
outside Peoria, tooling around in a motorized wheelchair. Her
legs swell up, making her prone to blood clots. Two years ago in
November, she had a major complication from her blood thinner
drug, Coumadin.
"My brain started bleeding. They had to drill holes in my
head," Wright recalls of the ordeal, which kept her in the
hospital for nearly a month. "I nearly died twice."
Wright was among the first of OSF's Pioneer patients to be
assigned a care manager, a nurse charged with keeping her
healthy and out of the hospital.
"The theory here is if you focus on the people with chronic
disease who are your highest utilizers of care and make a
better outcome for those patients, you are able to invest that
savings into some of the care for the larger population of
patients," said Michelle Conger, OSF's chief strategy officer.
Like most providers across the country, Peoria's hospitals
have been hit by federal budget cuts and burdened by an outdated
reimbursement system focused on how many services they perform
rather that quality.
OSF, a system of eight acute-care hospitals with $6 billion
in annual patient revenue, needs to cut $200 million over the
next five years in response to reimbursement cuts from Medicare
and other payers. It has adopted the ACO model to help it get
there.
An actuarial firm is combing through claims data for the
34,000 Medicare patients in OSF's ACO to help identify patients
like Wright, whose high-risk conditions are likely to require
more emergency room visits or admissions. The system assigned 35
care managers to work with these patients and come up with ways
to prevent more acute health crises.
Sometimes that means simply helping patients keep track of
their medications or arranging transportation to a pharmacy,
said Priscilla Romans, a nurse who works in OSF's call center.
It also means routine checks on high-risk patients. During a
call last month, a heart failure patient complained of shortness
of breath and a headache. Romans asked whether she could put her
shoes on that day. She was only able to get one on, a sign of
fluid buildup, and she couldn't wear her rings.
Romans had the woman take her blood pressure, which was too
high, and reported the findings to her doctor. The physician
doubled the patient's dose of Lasix to cut the swelling in her
hands and feet, and started her on a blood pressure medication.
When Romans called the next day, a Friday, the woman felt
much better. Romans believes the time she spent on the phone
with this patient helped avert a much more costly ER visit.
Often, the issues driving health costs are social. In one
case, OSF discovered that a patient who kept getting readmitted
to the hospital for emphysema had not been taking her
medication.
"She was squirreling away her money to fix her roof," said
Dr. Stephen Hippler, OSF's senior vice president for clinical
excellence. The Catholic hospital system tapped into a charity
program and made the repairs.
'GREAT SIGNALS'
UnityPoint Health-Methodist, Peoria's second-biggest
provider, has been taking part in Medicare's Shared Savings ACO,
a transitional program in which hospitals assume less risk than
in the Pioneer ACO but have fewer potential rewards.
The hospital has cared for about 10,000 Medicare ACO
patients since July 2012.
In November, UnityPoint acquired the 220-bed Procter
Hospital, Peoria's third-largest provider, giving it access to
new addiction recovery services and skilled nursing care. The
Procter deal follows Methodist's decision in 2011 to join
Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, the 13th-largest non-profit health
system in the United States with annual revenue of $2.7 billion.
The moves are part of a national consolidation trend among
hospitals trying to fill out their menu of services and bring
costs under centralized control.
"There is a need for size and scale in the new environment,"
said Terry Waters, vice president for strategy and development
at UnityPoint Health. "You have to be able to diversify your
financial risk over a larger patient population."
According to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, an
estimated 14 percent of the U.S. population is covered by some
form of accountable care organization, including 4 million
Medicare beneficiaries.
WILL IT WORK?
OSF could not say whether it has saved money on Wright's
care in the two years since she has been in care management
because the system does not release financial information about
individual patients.
But Canty said the system "has seen significant and
sustained declines in the cost of care for patients in care
management."
As for Wright, she appreciates the quick access she now has
to her doctors, but she still needs a lot of care.
In May, a hip implant had become infected and had to be
replaced. While recovering, Wright developed a bothersome cough
that turned out to be pulmonary fibrosis, a dangerous scarring
of the lungs. "Between May 21 and July 19, I had been released
and admitted five times. Five times! It was dreadful."
Romans, who has helped coordinate some of Wright's care,
said her job is to try to keep patients out of the hospital, but
that's not always possible. "Here we are trying to be
financially prudent with our dollars, but the patient needed the
care."
Now, the goal is to stretch out the period between visits.
Wright went from July to September with only one
hospitalization. "It was quick. She went back home, and she
hasn't been back to the hospital since," Romans said.