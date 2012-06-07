UPDATE 1-US House votes to kill Obama's medical device tax

* Republican measure faces uphill climb
* White House has vowed it would veto repeal effort
By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, June 7 The Republican-led U.S. House
of Representatives voted on Thursday to strike down a 2.3
percent tax on medical devices and other parts of President
Barack Obama's healthcare law, although the effort is likely to
hit a wall in the Democratic-led Senate.
More than three dozen Democrats sided with Republicans to
repeal the provisions, including the tax that the medical device
industry has fiercely opposed. T he vote was 270-146.
The Obama administration has said it would veto the bill,
arguing the device industry will benefit from the 2010
healthcare law as a whole, which aims to add tens of millions of
Americans to the health insurance rolls.
Democrats said the industry did not fight the tax when the
2010 law was being crafted because manufacturers knew their
sales would rise with more people getting insurance coverage.
"This is a PR (public relations) stunt for the election. The
Republicans are helping the device industry back out of a deal
they made," Democratic Representative Jim McDermott said.
Republicans cited industry-funded studies that concluded the
new medical device tax would lead to lost jobs. Medical device
makers have been lobbying for repeal of the tax.
"This tax will increase the effective tax rate for many
medical technology companies, threatening higher costs, job loss
and reduced investment here at home," Republican Dave Camp
said.
The 2.3 percent excise tax, to take effect in 2013, applies
to the sale of medical devices by manufacturers and importers.
Although the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate, healthcare
investors are watching the device tax repeal votes, said
Ipsita Smolinski, who watches Washington for investors for the
firm Capitol Street.
"Not because they think the bill can pass the Senate, but
because they are keeping a running list of provisions that could
be repealed if the healthcare reform law is slowly dismantled
post-election," Smolinski said. Presumptive Republican
presidential nominee Mitt Romney has vowed to repeal Obama's
healthcare law if he wins November's election.
The fight could become moot depending on the outcome of a
Supreme Court ruling expected in late June on the law's
constitutionality. The court could overturn the entire reform
package or eliminate selected provisions, including a mandate
that requires individuals to have health insurance.
The House legislation also repeals a part of the healthcare
law preventing consumers from buying over-the-counter products
with funds from specialized health savings accounts.
Among the backers of repealing the devices tax are
lawmakers from states with big medical device companies,
including Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
There is also support to repeal the tax among some Senate
Democrats, but not in the form the House bill takes. The fate of
that effort was unclear.
Minnesota-based Medtronic and Massachusetts-based
Boston Scientific are two of the biggest medical device
companies in the United States.