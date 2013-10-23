版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 23日 星期三 22:42 BJT

U.S. House Republicans still want to delay Obamacare individual mandate

WASHINGTON Oct 23 House of Representatives Republicans remain committed to seeking a delay in the provision in President Barack Obama's healthcare law that requires uninsured Americans to buy health insurance coverage, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on Wednesday.

House Speaker John Boehner, speaking with reporters, said Republicans would use their oversight powers, including holding hearings, to hold the Obama administration accountable over the healthcare law known as "Obamacare."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐