China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
WASHINGTON Oct 23 House of Representatives Republicans remain committed to seeking a delay in the provision in President Barack Obama's healthcare law that requires uninsured Americans to buy health insurance coverage, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on Wednesday.
House Speaker John Boehner, speaking with reporters, said Republicans would use their oversight powers, including holding hearings, to hold the Obama administration accountable over the healthcare law known as "Obamacare."
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.