Top Obama health adviser admits 'mistake' in political probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius admits she made a mistake
during remarks in February that investigators say violated a
federal law restricting the political activities of government
employees.
Sebelius, who is spearheading the implementation of
President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law, warned at a
meeting of the Human Rights Campaign that progress made on gay
and lesbian rights under Obama could be "wiped out in a
heartbeat" if the president was not reelected in November.
She also called for the election of a Democratic governor in
North Carolina. Human Rights Campaign represents people who are
gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.
"Secretary Sebelius violated the Hatch Act by making
extemporaneous political remarks," investigators with the U.S.
Office of Special Counsel concluded in a report that referred
the case to the president for "appropriate action."
The findings are unlikely to lead to disciplinary action
against Sebelius but could provide fodder for Republicans, who
vehemently oppose the Democratic Party's embrace of homosexual
rights issues, including gay marriage. Obama's Republican
challenger, Mitt Romney, has vowed to overturn the president's
policies, including the health reform law known as "Obamacare."
"The report correctly states that I have acknowledged that
the statements that you have identified were a mistake,"
Sebelius said in a Sept. 7 letter to the Office of Special
Counsel, which investigates alleged violations of the Hatch Act.
The Hatch Act prohibits most federal employees from engaging
in political activity while on duty. But those nominated by the
president and confirmed by the Senate are allowed to do so in a
personal capacity if taxpayers do not bear the costs.
Sebelius, a former Democratic governor of Kansas, was
appointed by Obama, confirmed by the Senate and sworn into
office in April 2009.
A White House official would not say whether the president
would take action, but added that Sebelius had acted quickly to
rectify the situation and had not been accused of such
violations before.
According to investigators, the Department of Health and
Human Services promptly reclassified the event as a political
activity and reimbursed the U.S. Treasury for the expense.
A department official said the Democratic National Committee
had paid a $2,500 reimbursement for the cost of the trip.
"This error was immediately acknowledged by the secretary,
promptly corrected, and no taxpayer dollars were misused," White
House spokesman Eric Schultz said in a statement.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)