Sebelius denies soliciting funds from U.S. healthcare companies

WASHINGTON, June 4 U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius denied on Tuesday that she
asked companies regulated by her department for donations to a
private nonprofit group helping to implement President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform law.
"I have made two calls involving funding, to Robert Wood
Johnson (Foundation) and H&R Block, neither of whom are under
the regulatory authority of our office," she said in testimony
before a House of Representatives oversight committee.
Sebelius said she did make phone calls on behalf of the
group, Enroll America, to healthcare companies Johnson & Johnson
, Ascension Health and Kaiser Permanente, all
of which the department regulates, but she did not ask them for
financial donations.
She also said she never discussed her actions with the White
House but made the calls at the request of Enroll America, a
group that represents a range of healthcare businesses and
interest groups working to help educate the public about the
benefits of the law, officially known as the Patient Protection
and Affordable Care Act.
Sebelius also told lawmakers her actions were sanctioned by
long-standing federal healthcare law and in line with steps
taken by previous health secretaries to promote the rollouts of
government programs, including Medicare drug benefits.
Her comments follow accusations by House and Senate
Republicans that she may have violated federal law and ethics
rules by seeking funds from regulated entities.
Lawmakers have launched an investigation in the House and
requested probes from the nonpartisan Government Accountability
Office and the inspector general of the Health and Human
Services Department.