Sebelius intends to testify before U.S. Congress on Obamacare

WASHINGTON Oct 21 U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius intends to testify before
Congress about Obamacare's troubled rollout, a spokeswoman said
on Monday, but no specific date has been confirmed.
Sebelius has been under fire from Republicans after turning
down an invitation to testify at a Thursday hearing before the
House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee.
"We are in close communication with the committee and have
expressed our desire to be responsive to their request," said
HHS spokeswoman Joanne Peters.
"We have always indicated to the committee that she intended
to testify but that she had a scheduling conflict. We continue
to work with them to find a mutually agreeable date in the near
future," she added.