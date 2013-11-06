Lead author of Obamacare law criticizes administration over rollout

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 6 A senior Democratic senator
who served as a lead author of President Barack Obama's
healthcare law criticized the administration on Wednesday for
failing to alert lawmakers to problems that led to the program's
troubled rollout.
Senator Max Baucus, chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance
Committee, who worried openly in April that the rollout could
become "a train wreck" said he has been disappointed to hear
administration officials say they didn't see problems with the
federal healthcare website HealthCare.gov coming.
"When we asked for updates on the marketplaces, the
responses we got were totally unsatisfactory. We heard multiple
times that everything was on track. We now know that was not the
case," he told U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen
Sebelius at an oversight hearing.
But Baucus also sounded a conciliatory note, saying he
wanted to avoid assigning blame. "That's in the past," Baucus
said. "Now it's time to move forward and figure out how to fix
it."
Under the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act,
also known as Obamacare, it is mandatory for everyone to have
health insurance or pay a fine. Republicans oppose the plan on
the grounds that it is an unwarranted expansion of the federal
government.
The administration is working around-the-clock with the help
of outside tech advisers to resolve problems that have plagued
HealthCare.gov since it opened on Oct. 1 and reduced an expected
flood of new enrollees to a trickle.
Officials have promised to have the website that serves
millions of consumers in 36 states working smoothly by the end
of November. But continued problems and revelations about people
facing health plan cancellations have led to growing anxiety
among Democrats. Some, including Baucus, have said the
enrollment period may have to be delayed.
But Sebelius told the lawmakers on Wednesday that there
would be no further delay to the law's implementation.
"Delay is not an option. We are still at the beginning of a
six-month open enrollment that ends at the end of March, and
there's plenty of time to sign up for the new plans," she said.
Wednesday's hearing marked Sebelius's second time in the
congressional witness hot seat in as many weeks. Last week,
before a House of Representative panel, she accepted
responsibility for what she acknowledged as a debacle.
She quickly came under fire from Republicans on Wednesday.
Senator Orrin Hatch, the panel's top Republican, blasted
Sebelius for earlier assurances that the rollout would go
smoothly and a "cavalier" administration attitude that had
brought only "broken promises" to millions of uninsured
Americans and those with coverage who are now seeing their plans
canceled.
"More and more promises made at the time this law was passed
are now crumbling under the weight of reality on a daily basis,"
the Utah Republican said.
"While I am glad that you are accepting responsibility for
this disastrous rollout, I would have preferred that you and the
rest of the administration were honest with us to begin with."