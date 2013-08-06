UPDATE 1-Obamacare months behind in testing IT data security -gov't

By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK Aug 6 The federal government is months
behind in testing data security for the main pillar of
Obamacare: allowing Americans to buy health insurance on state
exchanges due to open by Oct. 1
The missed deadlines have pushed the government's decision
on whether information technology security is up to snuff to
exactly one day before that crucial date, the Department of
Health and Human Services' inspector general said in a report.
As a result, experts say, the exchanges might open with
security flaws or, possibly but less likely, be delayed.
"They've removed their margin for error," said Deven McGraw,
director of the health privacy project at the non-profit Center
for Democracy & Technology. "There is huge pressure to get (the
exchanges) up and running on time, but if there is a security
incident they are done. It would be a complete disaster from a
PR viewpoint."
The most likely serious security breach would be identity
theft, in which a hacker steals the social security numbers and
other information people provide when signing up for insurance.
The inspector general's report, released without fanfare
last Friday, found that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid
Services or CMS - the agency within HHS that is running
Obamacare - had set a May 13 deadline for its contractor to
deliver a plan to test the security of the crucial information
technology component.
A test was to have been performed between June 3 and 7. But
the delivery deadline slipped and the test - assessing firewalls
and other security elements - is now set for this week and next.
"CMS," concludes the inspector general's report, "is working
with very tight deadlines."
The delays mean that the ruling by CMS's chief information
officer certifying the Obamacare IT system as secure will be
pushed back from Sept. 4 to Sept. 30, a day before enrollment
under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, the law
that established Obamacare, is supposed to start.
"Several critical tasks remain to be completed in a short
period of time," the report concluded.
Any additional delays could mean CMS would not have the
information it needs to authorize use of the system by Oct. 1,
the inspector general found.
CMS spokesman Brian Cook said the agency is confident the
Obamacare exchanges will open on time. "We are on schedule and
will be ready for the marketplaces to open on Oct. 1," he said.
IDENTITY THEFT?
When people try to enroll in health insurance starting on
Oct. 1 for insurance plans taking effect in 2014, their
identity, income and other information they furnish with their
application will be funneled through a federal "data hub."
The hub is like a traffic circle for data. It does not
itself store information, but instead has digital spokes
connecting to the Internal Revenue Service and other agencies
that will allow it to verify information people provide.
Opponents of Obamacare have repeatedly raised concerns that
sensitive personal information could be stolen.
Before the hub or any other federal information system can
open, a 2002 law requires that it obtain a "security
authorization package," which is essentially the roadmap for
keeping out hackers and preventing security breaches.
The first component of the package provides an overview of
the system's security requirements and describes the controls
the contractor has installed. It covers access controls and
authentication, for instance, so that hackers cannot ping the
hub and access IRS data.
A second component is a risk assessment that identifies
vulnerabilities and determines the probability of a data breach.
The final component is an assessment by an independent
testing organization that proper security controls have been
implemented correctly, are operating as intended, and are
meeting security requirements.
"CMS has extensive experience building and operating
information technology systems that handle sensitive data" as a
result of its experience with Medicare and Medicaid, the agency
said in a statement.
Despite the tight IT deadlines Obamacare faces, the 2002
federal law on information security might provide an important
loophole. The requirement that CMS's chief information officer
make a "security authorization" decision does not mean the CIO
has to conclude that the data hub is impregnable. He can decide
that, despite identified security risks, the hub can operate.
Health privacy expert McGraw said "the worst case scenario"
of not meeting the IT security deadline is that the government
will not be able to bring the data hub online on Oct. 1. In that
case, people will be able to apply for insurance starting on
that date but will not be told if they have been accepted or
whether they are eligible for government subsidies to pay their
premiums.