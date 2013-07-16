UPDATE 1-U.S. administration defends Obamacare contractor after UK probe

By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, July 16 The Obama administration on
Tuesday defended a decision to award outsourcing company Serco
Inc a $1.25 billion contract to help implement new online health
insurance exchanges after word the contractor's parent company
was under investigation in Britain.
Serco Inc, U.S. subsidiary of Serco Group Plc, will
help review and process paper applications from consumers who
apply for subsidized insurance coverage through federally
operated exchanges in 34 states, according to the 12-year
contract awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services.
"Serco is a highly skilled company that has a proven track
record in providing cost-effective services to numerous other
(U.S.) federal agencies," said Brian Cook, a spokesman for the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the HHS agency
overseeing implementation of the exchanges.
"The selection met all of the requirements for a full and
open competition, and the timing enables us to be ready for
marketplace open enrollment starting on Oct. 1."
In response to a Reuters query, Serco Inc issued a statement
saying the investigation in Britain involves a contract covering
less than 1 percent of revenues and a limited number of orders.
"There is no reason that the issue with this one contract in
the UK will have any impact on the CMS contract or any other
operations of Serco Inc," the company said.
Last week, Britain placed its contracts with Serco Group
and another firm under review. Serco is one of the British
government's biggest suppliers and runs services from prisons
and immigration centers to transportation. An audit showed it
was charging for prisoner-related services it did not provide.
The probe by Britain's chief procurement officer could raise
more questions about the effort to implement the Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.
The insurance exchanges have come under mounting attack from
opponents of the healthcare law, including Republicans, while
doubts grow about the administration's ability to launch the
markets with limited staff and funding.
The administration is hoping for a smooth roll out of the
exchanges, online marketplaces that are scheduled to begin
offering private coverage to millions of uninsured Americans in
less than 80 days.
U.S. contractors with foreign parents are required to notify
the Defense Contract Audit Agency if their parent operations are
involved in any wrongdoing relating to billings, according to
officials. The administration said CMS has not been informed of
any such notice being given.
British officials say the probe of Serco Group could produce
initial findings for the British Cabinet within weeks, with a
final report likely in months.
Serco Inc, headquartered outside Washington in Reston,
Virginia, employs about 8,000 people in 45 states. Its work for
HHS will be undertaken at sites in Arkansas, Alabama and
Kentucky, the administration said.
The contract requires the U.S. subsidiary to operate a mail
room to intake insurance applications. Company employees will
also review documents to ensure authenticity, identify potential
problems and notify consumers of issues or missing
documentation.