UPDATE 1-Official who oversaw building of Obamacare website retires

By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Dec 30 U.S. health official Michelle
Snyder, who oversaw the building of the troubled Obamacare
website, HealthCare.gov, is retiring from her job as chief
operating officer at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services (CMS).
CMS chief Marilyn Tavenner announced Snyder's departure to
senior staff last week in a statement viewed by Reuters on
Monday. The statement said Snyder had originally planned to
retire at the end of 2012, but stayed on at Tavenner's request
to, "help me with the challenges facing CMS in 2013."
CMS is the agency responsible for implementing much of the
new healthcare law, including the construction of the federal
website, HealthCare.gov, that allows consumers in 36 states to
buy insurance through an online marketplace. Fourteen states and
the District of Columbia run their own online exchanges.
HealthCare.gov crashed soon after its launch on Oct. 1, as
millions of visitors entered the site, and remained balky for
much of the ensuing weeks. The disastrous rollout disappointed
those who hoped to use the site to enroll in subsidized health
insurance, and damaged the credibility of the president and his
signature domestic policy achievement.
Snyder, a career bureaucrat, was identified by U.S. Health
and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius at a hearing in
October as the CMS official who decided to have the federal
government fulfill the key role of system integrator for
HealthCare.gov.
But Sebelius also told lawmakers: "Michelle Snyder is not
responsible for the debacle. Hold me accountable for the
debacle. I'm responsible."
Sebelius is still in her job.
Snyder has not taken a public role in defending the
administration's work on HealthCare.gov or its efforts to fix
the website.
Since the botched rollout turned into a major political
debacle, CMS underwent a management shuffle, but it did not
include high-profile departures. However, in early November, CMS
quietly announced that its head of technology, Tony Trenkle, was
leaving for the private sector.
Tavenner praised Snyder's "intelligence, experience and
formidable work ethic" in her email announcing Snyder's
departure, which did not explicitly mention the HealthCare.gov
website.
In a Dec. 1 report, Jeffrey Zients, the crisis manager
brought in to salvage the website and make it operate smoothly
for most visitors, blamed the crisis on poor management, slow
decision-making and a lack of accountability among those
responsible for HealthCare.gov.
While the consumer-facing part of the website has improved,
Snyder's departure comes as officials race to finish critical
"back end" features. Missing pieces include software that will
enable the federal government to verify enrollment data with
issuers and to pay plans billions of dollars in federal
subsidies on behalf of lower income enrollees.
The Obama administration announced on Dec. 17 that former
Microsoft Corp executive Kurt DelBene will oversee the
revamped HealthCare.gov website and expand on technology
improvements achieved by Zients.