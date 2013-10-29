版本:
中国
2013年 10月 29日 星期二

U.S. House panel chairman subpoenas Obamacare contractor

WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Darrell Issa on Tuesday subpoenaed Obamacare contractor, Quality Software Services Inc (QSSI), for documents related to the federal government's troubled website, Healthcare.gov.

