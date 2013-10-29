UPDATE 1-U.S. House panel chairman subpoenas 'Obamacare' contractor

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Tuesday subpoenaed an Obamacare contractor, Quality Software Services Inc (QSSI), for documents related to the federal government's troubled healthcare law website, Healthcare.gov.
Representative Darrell Issa, a California Republican, said in a statement that the UnitedHealth Group unit had failed to meet an initial Oct. 25 deadline for turning over documents on topics from government funding to communications with the Obama administration and the White House.
QSSI was one of 11 contractors that Issa contacted. He set a new deadline of noon on Nov. 11.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.