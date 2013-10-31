UPDATE 1-Obamacare website gets new tech experts; oversight pressure grows

By Susan Cornwell and David Morgan
WASHINGTON Oct 31 The Obama administration said
it has brought in experts from top technology companies
including Google Inc and Oracle Corp to fix
the HealthCare.gov website, as Republicans press for details
about the botched Oct. 1 launch that prevented millions of
Americans from signing up for new insurance plans.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it had
added dozens of technology experts and engineers to its
round-the-clock effort to fix the technical glitches on the site
that is key to the implementation of President Barack Obama's
healthcare restructuring law.
Giving some of the first details of who might be leading the
tech fix, HHS officials identified two experts by name: Michael
Dickerson, a website reliability engineer on leave from Google,
and Greg Gershman, a Baltimore-based innovation director with
the firm Mobomo and who previously worked for the White House
and the General Services Administration.
"We are doing everything we can to assist those contractors
to make HealthCare.gov a highly performant, highly reliable,
highly secure system." Oracle CEO Larry Ellison told
shareholders at the company's annual meeting on Thursday in
Redwood City, California.
The administration says it is confident it will have the
website running smoothly by Nov. 30, giving people enough time
to enroll in health plans to receive coverage beginning on Jan.
1. Failure to do so would jeopardize its goal of signing up
enough consumers, particularly young and healthy ones, to the
new online insurance exchanges, and would provide new ammunition
to Republican efforts to delay or kill the 2010 law.
Representative Darrell Issa, Republican chairman of the
House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform
Committee, said on Thursday he had subpoenaed HHS Secretary
Kathleen Sebelius for information on the website's technical
problems. An earlier request for the documents was made on Oct.
10.
The details sought include how HealthCare.gov was tested and
the number of people who have enrolled in insurance plans, as
well as the number who have attempted to enroll. The subpoena
requires the documents to be produced by Nov. 13.
"The evidence is mounting that the website did not go
through proper testing, including critical security testing, and
that the administration ignored repeated warnings from
contractors about ongoing problems," Issa said in a statement.
Another House panel, the Energy and Commerce Committee, also
sent letters to Sebelius as well as four contractors involved on
the website, requesting documents about security testing, a
committee statement said.
BRINGING IN THE EXPERTS
HealthCare.gov is intended to serve Americans in 36 states,
helping them determine eligibility for tax credits to buy
private health insurance and sign up for coverage. The remaining
14 states have set up their own online exchanges, many of which
have operated relatively smoothly since the rollout.
The administration has launched what it calls a "tech surge"
to fix the website's problems, largely centered on two existing
contractors who were paid to build its underlying technology -
CGI Federal and Quality Software Services Inc, a unit of
UnitedHealth Group.
The contractors already were using technology from Oracle in
building the site. Experts from Red Hat Inc are also among the
repair effort, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
Individuals from Oracle and Red Hat have expertise in site
reliability, stability and scalability, according to a blog post
by Julie Bataille, spokeswoman for the U.S. Centers for Medicare
and Medicaid, which is overseeing the effort.
But some observers are skeptical. Howard Anderson, a
lecturer at MIT's Sloan School of Management, said that he does
not believe that bringing in a large number of experts will
necessarily solve the problem.
"What I am seeing is the equivalent of a man-overboard
drill. It is the equivalent of having an infinite number of
monkeys on an infinite number of code-making machines," said
Anderson, who advises executives at Fortune 500 corporations on
information technology strategy.
"They have made some interesting promises about how this
thing is going to get fixed, but they actually really don't
know," he said.
In an embarrassment to Sebelius, HealthCare.gov was not
fully functional for much of Wednesday as she testified before a
House oversight committee about its problems. On Thursday, HHS
said the website was back up.