UPDATE 1-U.S. House panel subpoenas administration on Obamacare enrollment

WASHINGTON Nov 5 A U.S. House of
Representatives oversight panel subpoenaed the Obama
administration on Tuesday for internal reports showing the
number of people who have enrolled in health coverage through
new online insurance marketplaces in all 50 states.
House Ways and Means Chairman Dave Camp said the subpoena
was necessary to learn how many people must enroll by the end of
December to ensure that those who want benefits are able to
obtain them by Jan. 1. That is when coverage is scheduled to
begin under the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare.
"Actual enrollment could lag projections by over 1 million
people," Camp said in the letter to Marilyn Tavenner,
administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
"There is no evidence this system is capable of handling this
type of volume."
Camp said status reports on enrollment had been made
available to top officials including Tavenner and U.S. Health
and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius. But he
complained the administration had refused to share them with
congressional investigators. Tavenner told a Senate oversight
panel earlier on Tuesday that the administration would release
enrollment figures for October next week.
The administration and 14 states have built online
marketplaces or exchanges that offer private coverage to
millions of uninsured people, often at federally subsidized
prices. Some exchanges have had a rocky start, particularly the
federal web portal, HealthCare.gov, which administration
officials acknowledge has been able to enroll only a small
number of people since Oct. 1 because of technical problems.
Camp said internal administration memos projected 494,620
enrollees for the month of October and 706,600 for November, but
that the actual number could be lower than 100,000 for last
month. Tavenner told the Senate Health Education Labor and
Pensions Committee that the administration had expected 800,000
enrollees in the federal exchange alone by the end of November.