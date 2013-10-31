UPDATE 1-Google, Oracle, Red Hat experts to help fix Obamacare website

WASHINGTON Oct 31 Experts from top technology
and Internet companies including Google Inc, Oracle
Corp and Red Hat Inc have joined the Obama
administration's effort to fix its troubled HealthCare.gov
website, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
Individuals from Oracle and Red Hat have expertise in site
reliability, stability and scalability, according to a blog post
by Julie Bataille, spokeswoman for the U.S. Centers for Medicare
and Medicaid, which is overseeing the effort.
She also identified two experts by name: Michael Dickerson,
a site reliability engineer on leave from Google, and Greg
Gershman, whom she identified as developer and entrepreneur.
Gershman, a Baltimore-based innovation director with the firm
Mobomo, previously worked for the White House and the General
Services Administration.