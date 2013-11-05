U.S. agency says working on plan for people hit by Obamacare rollout

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 The Obama administration,
beset by criticism over the botched opening of its new
healthcare insurance website, says it is working on a plan to
appease hundreds of thousands of people whose coverage has been
canceled and millions of others unable to enroll.
While much of the criticism has come from Republicans, on
Tuesday the head of the agency in charge of implementing
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform law also
came under fire at a congressional hearing from a leading
Democratic senator, who said public confidence had been
undermined by the flawed launch of the HealthCare.gov website.
"There's been fear, doubt and a crisis of confidence," said
Senator Barbara Mikulski, a Maryland Democrat. "What I worry
about is that there's such a crisis of confidence that people
won't enroll."
Marilyn Tavenner, administrator of the Centers for Medicare
and Medicaid Services told a Senate oversight hearing, "We are
working on a plan. This is actually a conversation we're having
today ... Is there a way we can actively engage to reach out to
people who have been cancelled."
Tavenner told the Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions
(HELP) Committee that the administration plans to start a four
month-long media campaign in selected markets next month aimed
at bringing back uninsured Americans, particularly young adults,
who were unable to access HealthCare.gov after enrollment began
on Oct. 1.
"Our goal is to stabilize the website this month and then we
do have a targeted plan that includes not only young people but
the large populations of the uninsured," Tavenner said.
The 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also
known as Obamacare, was passed in Obama's first term and upheld
by the U.S. Supreme Court last year. It mandates everyone have
health insurance or pay a fine and created new online
marketplaces for insurance plans. Republicans have opposed the
program as an unwarranted expansion of the federal government.
TECHNICAL GLITCHES
A month after online enrollment began, the HealthCare.gov
portal for millions of uninsured Americans in 36 states
continues to be hampered by technical issues that have blocked
access to subsidized health coverage.
The administration has promised to resolve the vast majority
of website glitches by the end of November. But the difficulties
have increased political pressure from Republicans and some
Democrats to delay implementation of the law or risk the failure
of Obama's biggest domestic policy achievement.
At Tuesday's hearing, Tavenner also testified that her
agency is looking for ways to guide people who are seeing their
existing insurance plans cancelled toward the most affordable
alternatives.
Republicans have held up examples of people with cancelled
insurance plans as evidence that Obamacare is hurting the public
and should be delayed.
They are also using it to attack Obama's credibility. Obama
had repeatedly promised that people who are happy with their
health plans would not have to change coverage because of
Obamacare.
But the law requires insurers to offer a higher level of
minimum coverage that includes maternity care and mental health
treatment, among other benefits. Individuals who do not have
policies that meet the new standards may see their coverage
canceled at the end of the year, or may find that the monthly
payments are beyond what they can afford.
Democrats contend that victims are not being given a full
picture of their alternatives, which include reduced-cost
insurance through the federal marketplace and 14 others operated
by individual states and the District of Columbia.