Race to get Obamacare online sites running goes to the wire

NEW YORK, Sept 28 Just days before the launch of
the new U.S. state health insurance exchanges that are the
centerpiece of the Affordable Care Act, a nationwide push is
still under way to test and patch the technology behind the
online sites.
Officials working on the sites have acknowledged that
information technology (IT) failures will prevent many of them
from functioning fully for weeks, and perhaps longer. That will
slow the government's drive to enroll millions of uninsured
Americans under President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law
starting Tuesday.
From a political standpoint, a successful opening day will
shape perceptions of Obama's signature policy initiative. But
the system's functioning is to a large extent beyond the control
of politicians and policy experts, and instead sits in the hands
of the battalions of coders working for IT sub-contractors.
Six months ago, people involved in setting up the exchanges
were more hopeful that everything would be ready on time, said
Cristine Vogel, an associate director at Navigant Consulting.
"I don't think there were enough hours in the day, or enough
people with the skills," she said. "When we look back, I think
we'll see that we missed an opportunity to share technology."
Opponents of the healthcare reform known as Obamacare say
the computer problems bolster their view that the 2010 law is a
"train wreck" and should be delayed or repealed. The Obama
administration insists the exchanges will be open for business
on Oct. 1, even if some uninsured Americans may not be able to
buy coverage right away. More importantly, they say, the new
health plans will begin to provide health coverage on Jan. 1, as
planned.
"So long as the website is accessible and the plans and the
plan information are displayed properly so a consumer can shop
for coverage and compare the plans, they will claim victory,"
said Chris C1ondeluci, an employee benefits attorney at Venable
LLP and a former staffer at the Senate Finance Committee who
helped draft the Affordable Care Act.
FIRST-DAY CRASH?
This week, the Obama administration said its
Spanish-language website would not be ready in time, and that it
would be weeks before small businesses and their employees could
sign up online for coverage on exchanges operated by the federal
government.
The exchanges in Colorado and the District of Columbia,
meanwhile, cannot calculate the amount of federal subsidies
customers qualify for.
In New York, the exchange is not able to transfer data to
some insurers instantaneously, as planned, one carrier told
Reuters. Instead, the data will be sent in batches once a day or
so. The glitch will not affect customers, but it raises
questions that New York might have other IT problems.
Oregon had sufficient qualms about its online insurance
marketplace that no one can enroll unless they use a trained,
certified agent or other "community partner."
As late as this week, Oregon also had trouble correctly
displaying information about insurance plans on a test site. The
problem could mislead customers about deductibles, prices and
other details if it occurs on the live site Tuesday.
In Ohio, Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor, a fierce opponent
of the healthcare law, said in a radio interview this week that
her state's online exchange, which is being run by the federal
government, could well crash on its first day.
In testing, she said, some plans filed by insurers "sat in a
queue for the federal government for a week, so my concern is
something similar is going to happen on October 1 because of the
amount of (online) traffic."
WORKAROUNDS OFFERED, TAKE TIME
In most cases, exchanges will offer workarounds that will
take time to execute. In Washington, D.C., off-line contractors
will calculate federal subsidies and inform applicants what they
qualify for in November, by which time the online calculator
might be working.
In Colorado, until at least November, customers will have to
call phone service centers, where representatives will manually
take them through the calculations to determine what subsidies
they qualify for.
Even before the exchanges open, the finger-pointing has
begun, with states blaming contractors for glitches and
contractors blaming states or other contractors.
The system to calculate federal subsidies for the D.C.
exchange was built by Curam Software, which IBM acquired
in 2011. In tests of complex family situations, the software was
getting subsidies wrong 15 percent of the time, said exchange
spokesman Richard Sorian.
In a statement, IBM spokesman Mitchell Derman said the city
"decided that a phased-in approach best meets the needs of its
citizens." He pointed out that Curam also built the eligibility
software in Maryland and Minnesota, "two states that plan to
have full functionality on Oct. 1."
In other words, a company that achieved its goal on time in
two states fell short in a third. The reasons, said outside
experts, include relationships among contractors and the
specifics of existing computer systems in a state.
In Washington, Infosys, the giant Bangalore,
India,-based technology company, is the system integrator - the
contractor that takes software from sub-contractors like Curam
and puts it all together. The fact that Curam's calculation
software is working on other exchanges suggests the glitch may
not lie in its integration with the D.C. exchange's other IT.
"A software package like Curam's is put into the system by
the system implementer, not the software provider," said an IT
expert not involved in the D.C. exchange. A spokesman for
Infosys was not able to comment on its D.C. work.
MEDICAID SYSTEMS POSE HUGE HURDLE
One of the most difficult IT jobs has been to integrate each
health insurance exchange with its state Medicaid system. These
legacy systems are typically decades old. In Massachusetts, for
instance, the system runs on the COBOL programming language,
which is to today's languages like a rotary phone is to an
iPhone-5.
"These legacy systems are old and difficult to configure and
re-configure," said Tom Dehner, managing principal at Health
Management Associates, a healthcare consultant, in Boston and
former director of Massachusetts Medicaid.
"To change how eligibility is calculated," as federal law
now requires, he said, "you need to modify your Medicaid system,
and that's not something you can do by buying software off the
shelf."
The difficulty of interfacing with Medicaid will keep
Colorado's exchange from calculating subsidies online.
To determine eligibility for federal subsidies, explained
Nathan Wilkes, a member of the board of Connect for Health
Colorado, the system "first goes through Medicaid determination.
That means connecting to a legacy system," he said.
"Six or nine months ago we got an early warning that the way
we wanted to integrate these systems wouldn't work, and then
time got away from us."
Colorado's exchange tested 100,000 scenarios to see how its
software calculated subsidies, and got error after error.
"It's an IT nightmare," Wilkes said.