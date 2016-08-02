UPDATE 2-Theranos CEO faces critics, presents new product plans

(Adds quotes from Holmes interview, details)
By Suzanne Barlyn
PHILADELPHIA Aug 1 The chief executive of
embattled Theranos Inc on Monday presented plans for a new
product and said the blood testing company was working
diligently to rectify all of its outstanding issues involving
its product and laboratory operations.
CEO Elizabeth Holmes described new technologies that she
said were "distinct from the operations of our clinical
laboratories" that have come under scrutiny - part of a
presentation before some 2,650 scientists at the American
Association for Clinical Chemistry meeting in Philadelphia.
Those technologies included a new "minilab" product that can
run a broad range of tests on a single desktop machine.
It was her first public appearance since the privately held
company and Holmes personally were sanctioned by the U.S.
government's Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Theranos
has long been criticized by the medical community for refusing
to share information about its technology and Monday's
appearance was aimed in part at addressing those concerns.
Among the tests that can be run through the minilab
technology is a diagnostic for Zika that Holmes said can detect
additional strains of the mosquito-borne virus from blood drops
finger-pricked from patients. Zika has spread rapidly across the
Americas.
Holmes said the company had sent the Zika results to the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration and that the company believed
the analysis of blood collected using its finger-prick
methodology was as effective as other methods, a comparison also
sent to the FDA.
The company, once valued at $9 billion, was founded by
Holmes in 2003 to develop an innovative blood testing device
that would give quicker results using just one drop of blood.
Theranos ran into trouble after the Wall Street Journal
published a series of articles beginning last October suggesting
the blood-testing devices were flawed and inaccurate.
THERANOS TECHNOLOGY CHALLENGED
Holmes last month was barred by U.S. regulators from owning
or operating a lab for at least two years and, in a crushing
blow, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services revoked a key
certificate for its California lab and terminated the facility's
approval to receive government payments.
Walgreens Boots Alliance terminated its relationship
with the company in June and closed operations at all
40 Theranos Wellness Centers at its drug stores in
Arizona.
Members of the audience applauded several times when doctors
on the stage challenged aspects of Theranos technology.
Dr. Stephen Master, a pathologist at Weill Cornell Medical
College in New York, said much interest in the company stemmed
from claims it made which were very broad.
"The evidence you presented fell far short of that," Master
said to applause.
Prior to introducing Holmes, association president Patricia
Jones said the organization does not endorse Theranos. "We're
all aware that there have been some suggestions about whether
we'll see some science today and the viability of Theranos
technology," Jones said.
Holmes, when asked in an interview whether she would
consider stepping down because of the sanctions, said they apply
to her because she owns more than five-percent of the company,
not because she is chief executive.
Theranos has taken steps to fix the problems, including
hiring a new chief compliance officer and appointing an
independent board committee, Holmes said in the interview.
Holmes said she could not give an estimate of how much time
it would take for Theranos to fix all its outstanding issues
because of the ongoing involvement of regulators.
Theranos runs four patient testing centers in Phoenix,
Arizona which continue to generate revenue, Holmes said in the
interview. Holmes declined to comment on how much cash Theranos
has on hand.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Bill Berkrot; Editing by
Jonathan Weber and Edwina Gibbs)