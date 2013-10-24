Obamacare contractor says Healthcare.gov is being fixed

WASHINGTON Oct 24 Obamacare's problem-plagued
website Healthcare.gov will be fixed in time to allow people to
enroll in private health insurance by a Dec. 15 deadline to
obtain benefits beginning on Jan. 1, the main Obamacare
contractor CGI Federal told a congressional panel.
Executives representing CGI and another technology
contractor, UnitedHealth Group unit Quality Software
Services Inc. (QSSI), said they made no recommendation to U.S.
officials on whether the site should open for enrollment on Oct.
1. But QSSI told lawmakers that it kept the Obama administration
apprised of risks throughout development.