Obamacare contractor says Healthcare.gov is being fixed

WASHINGTON Oct 24 Obamacare's problem-plagued website Healthcare.gov will be fixed in time to allow people to enroll in private health insurance by a Dec. 15 deadline to obtain benefits beginning on Jan. 1, the main Obamacare contractor CGI Federal told a congressional panel.

Executives representing CGI and another technology contractor, UnitedHealth Group unit Quality Software Services Inc. (QSSI), said they made no recommendation to U.S. officials on whether the site should open for enrollment on Oct. 1. But QSSI told lawmakers that it kept the Obama administration apprised of risks throughout development.

