CORRECTED-INSIGHT-Coming soon to a workplace near you: "wellness or else"

By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. companies are increasingly
penalizing workers who decline to join "wellness" programs,
embracing an element of President Barack Obama's healthcare law
that has raised questions about fairness in the workplace.
Beginning in 2014, the law known as Obamacare raised the
financial incentives that employers are allowed to offer workers
for participating in workplace wellness programs and achieving
results. The incentives, which big business lobbied for, can be
either rewards or penalties - up to 30 percent of health
insurance premiums, deductibles, and other costs, and even more
if the programs target smoking.
Among the two-thirds of large companies using such
incentives to encourage participation, almost a quarter are
imposing financial penalties on those who opt-out, according to
a survey by the National Business Group on Health and benefits
consultant Towers Watson
For some companies, however, just signing up for a wellness
program isn't enough. They're linking financial incentives to
specific goals such as losing weight, reducing cholesterol, or
keeping blood glucose under control. The number of businesses
imposing such outcomes-based wellness plans is expected to
double this year to 46 percent, the survey found.
"Wellness-or-else is the trend," said workplace consultant
Jon Robison of Salveo Partners.
Incentives typically take the form of cash payments or
reductions in employee deductibles. Penalties include higher
premiums and lower company contributions for out-of-pocket
health costs.
Financial incentives, many companies say, are critical to
encouraging workers to participate in wellness programs, which
executives believe will save money in the long run.
"Employers are carrying a major burden of healthcare in this
country and are trying to do the right thing," said Stephanie
Pronk, a vice president at benefits consultant Aon Hewitt. "They
need to improve employees' health so they can lead productive
lives at home and at work, but also to control their healthcare
costs."
But there is almost no evidence that workplace wellness
programs significantly reduce those costs. That's why the
financial penalties are so important to companies, critics and
researchers say. They boost corporate profits by levying fines
that outweigh any savings from wellness programs.
"There seems little question that you can make wellness
programs save money with high enough penalties that essentially
shift more healthcare costs to workers," said health policy
expert Larry Levitt of the Kaiser Family Foundation.
FOUR-FIGURE PENALTIES
At Honeywell International, for instance, employees
who decline company-specified medical screenings pay $500 more a
year in premiums and lose out on a company contribution of $250
to $1,500 a year (depending on salary and spousal coverage) to
defray out-of-pocket costs.
Kevin Covert, deputy general counsel for human resources,
acknowledged it was too soon to tell if Honeywell's wellness and
incentive programs reduce medical spending. But it is clear that
the company is benefiting financially from the penalties.
Slightly more than 10 percent of the company's U.S. employees,
or roughly 5,000, did not participate, resulting in savings of
hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Last year, Honeywell was sued over its wellness program by
the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The EEOC argued
that requiring workers to answer personal questions in the
health questionnaire - including if they ever feel depressed and
whether they've been diagnosed with a long list of illnesses -
can violate federal law if they involve disabilities, as these
examples do. And, if answering is not voluntary.
"Financial incentives and disincentives may make the
programs involuntary" and thus illegal, said Chris Kuczynski, an
assistant legal counsel at the EEOC.
Using the same argument, the EEOC also sued Wisconsin-based
Orion Energy Systems, where an employee who declined to
undergo screening by clinic workers the company hired was told
she would have to pay the full $5,000 annual insurance premium.
SICK? PAY MORE.
Some vendors that run workplace wellness for large employers
promote their programs by promising to shift costs to "higher
utilizers" of health care services, according to a recent
analysis by Joann Volk and Sabrina Corlette of Georgetown
University Health Policy Institute - and by making workers
"earn" contributions to their healthcare plans that were once
automatic.
Consider Jill, who asked that her name not be used for fear
of retaliation from the company. A few years ago, her employer,
Lockheed Martin, provided hundreds of dollars per year
to each worker to help defray insurance deductibles. Since it
implemented its new wellness program, workers must now earn that
contribution by, among other things, quitting smoking (something
non-smokers can't do) and racking up steps on a company-supplied
pedometer.
"Basically, if you don't participate in these programs, you
have to pay something like $1,000 out of pocket for healthcare
before insurance kicks in," said Jill.
Companies insist the penalties are not intended to be
money-makers, but to encourage workers to improve their health
and thereby avoid serious, and expensive, illness.
As evidence of that, said Honeywell's Covert, the company
offers employees "easy ways to get out of" some of the wellness
requirements, such as certifying that they do not smoke rather
than submitting to a blood test.
BALANCING THE WELLNESS BOOKS
Why are companies so keen on such plans?
Most large employers are self-insured, meaning they pay
medical claims out of revenue. As a result, wellness penalties
also accrue to the bottom line.
About 95 percent of large U.S. employers offer workplace
wellness programs. The programs cost around $100 to $300 per
worker per year, but generally save far less than that in
medical costs. A 2013 analysis by the RAND think tank
commissioned by Congress found that annual healthcare spending
for program participants was $25 to $40 lower than for
non-participants over five years.
Yet at most large companies that impose penalties for not
participating in workplace wellness, the amount is $500 or more,
according to a 2014 survey by the Kaiser foundation.
"For economic reasons, most employers would prefer
collecting the penalties," said Al Lewis, a wellness-outcomes
consultant and co-author of the 2014 book "Surviving Workplace
Wellness."
Lori, for instance, an employee at Pittsburgh-based health
insurer Highmark, is paying $4,200 a year more for her family
benefits because she declined to answer a health questionnaire
or submit to company-run screenings for smoking, blood glucose,
cholesterol, and blood pressure. She is concerned about the
privacy of the online questionnaire, she said, and resents being
told by her employer how to stay healthy.
Highmark vice president Anna Silberman, though, doesn't see
it that way. She said the premium reductions that participants
get "are a very powerful incentive for driving behavior," and
that "people deserve to be rewarded for both effort and
outcomes."
