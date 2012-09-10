In U.S., 2012 so far is hottest year on record

* Unprecedented 15-month warm spell
* Extreme heat hits U.S. Midwest hardest
* Arctic sea ice at record low size
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The first eight months of
2012 have been the warmest of any year on record in the
contiguous United States, and this has been the third-hottest
summer since record-keeping began in 1895, the U.S. National
Climate Data Center said on Monday.
Each of the last 15 months has seen above-average
temperatures, something that has never happened before in the
117 years of the U.S. record, said Jake Crouch, a climate
scientist at the data center.
Winter, spring and summer 2012 have all been among the
top-five hottest for their respective seasons, Crouch said by
telephone, and that too is unique in the U.S. record. There has
never been a warmer September-through-August period than in
2011-2012, he said.
"We're now, in terms of statistics, in unprecedented
territory for how long this warm spell has continued in the
contiguous U.S.," Crouch said.
He did not specify that human-spurred climate change was the
cause of the record heat. However, this kind of warmth is
typical of what other climate scientists, including those at the
United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, have
suggested would be more likely in a world that is heating up due
in part to human activities.
Alyson Kenward of the non-profit research and journalism
organization Climate Central said in a statement, "Extreme heat
is closely tied to climate change, and this summer's heat wave
left a global warming signature in the data, particularly in the
ratio of record high to record low temperatures."
Normally, the number of record highs and record lows would
balance out, with an average ratio of one to one. This year, 25
states have had high to low temperature ratios of 10 to one or
greater; 14 have had a ratio greater than 20 to one; and three
have had greater than 40 to one ratios, Climate Central said.
Ohio topped this list with 49 record high temperatures for
every record low.
DROUGHT PERVADES U.S. MIDSECTION
Last month was only the 16th warmest August on record,
though still hotter than average, according to the climate data
center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration.
June was also warmer than average, while July broke the
all-time heat record, the data center scientists said in a
statement.
It was a dry summer: as of Aug. 28, nearly 63 percent of the
Lower 48 U.S. states were experiencing drought. Still,
precipitation overall was near the long-term average, with the
Southwest and Southeast wetter than average and the Northwest
and Northern plains drier.
The Midwest has suffered the most extreme heat, according to
Climate Central, which crunches the U.S. government's weather
and climate numbers.
Wisconsin, Iowa and Missouri ranked first, second and third,
respectively, in terms of extreme heat in 2012, Climate Central
said, followed by Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois and
Ohio. Two states outside the Midwest - Colorado and Arkansas -
rounded out the top 10.
Outside the Lower 48, the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data
Center has already reported that Arctic sea ice has shrunk to a
record small size, and the melting season is not over yet. The
Arctic is sometimes characterized as the world's air
conditioner.
As of Sept. 5, the ice on the Arctic Ocean was less than
1.54 million square miles (4 million square km), a 45 percent
reduction compared to September conditions in the 1980s and
1990s.