版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 14日 星期五 02:26 BJT

U.S. DOE halves home heat oil reserve to 1 mln bbls

 WASHINGTON, Oct 13 The U.S. Department of
Energy said on Thursday it will halve the home heating oil
reserve to 1 million barrels of fuel as supplies near the New
York harbor are adequate.
 The DOE awarded contracts to Hess Corp (HES.N) to store
500,000 barrels of ultra-low-sulfur diesel at a terminal in
Groton, Connecticut and awarded Global Companies, LLC a
contract to store the same amount in Revere, Massachusetts.
 (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Dale Hudson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐