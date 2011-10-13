U.S. DOE halves home heat oil reserve to 1 mln bbls

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 The U.S. Department of Energy said on Thursday it will halve the home heating oil reserve to 1 million barrels of fuel as supplies near the New York harbor are adequate.

The DOE awarded contracts to Hess Corp ( HES.N ) to store 500,000 barrels of ultra-low-sulfur diesel at a terminal in Groton, Connecticut and awarded Global Companies, LLC a contract to store the same amount in Revere, Massachusetts. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Dale Hudson)